New CompTIA Workforce Solutions team strengthens nonprofit association's commitment to unlocking potential in tech employment arena

Group will bring closer collaboration among academic, employer, government and other communities working to develop more tech talent

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CompTIA, the nonprofit association for the information technology (IT) industry and workforce, announced today the creation of a Workforce Solutions team to drive closer collaboration among groups working to ease the tech talent crunch.

The new team brings together CompTIA executives and staff who work with key influencers and decision makers in the academic, employer, government and workforce communities.

"CompTIA has a rich history as a community organizer, bringing groups together to to solve shared challenges." Tweet this

"Each of these markets is going through great transition as they individually take on the challenge of developing more talent to fill current and future needs for technology professionals and digital workers," said Nancy Hammervik, chief solutions officer at CompTIA who leads the Workforce Solutions team.

Over the next decade, projections indicate demand for tech workers will grow at twice the rate of the overall labor force. Navigating this talent constraint era will require innovative approaches and close collaboration among interested parties.

"CompTIA has a rich history as a community organizer, bringing groups across the ecosystem together to maximize efforts and combine resources to solve shared challenges; in this instance, easing the tech talent shortage," Hammervik said.

CompTIA has a long-standing and ongoing commitment to building a robust tech workforce around the world. This includes helping individuals grow in confidence and unlock their potential to work in tech. It also involves collaborating with employers and other organizations to create and expand career development options to establish a strong, sustainable pipeline of skilled workers and create opportunities to anyone interested in working in tech.

About CompTIA

The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is a leading voice and advocate for the $5 trillion global information technology ecosystem; and the estimated 75 million industry and tech professionals who design, implement, manage, and safeguard the technology that powers the world's economy. Through education, training, certifications, advocacy, philanthropy, and market research, CompTIA is the hub for unlocking the potential of the tech industry and its workforce. Visit https://www.comptia.org/

Media Contact

Steven Ostrowski

CompTIA

[email protected]

630-678-8468

SOURCE CompTIA