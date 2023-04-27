New Course for Insurance Professionals and CSRs: Other Personal Lines Solutions

AUSTIN, Texas, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Insurance professionals who want to enhance their knowledge of personal lines insurance can now enroll in the CISR Other Personal Lines Solution course administered by The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research.

Part of the acclaimed Certified Insurance Service Representative (CISR) Designation program, the Other Personal Lines Solution course is an excellent resource for insurance professionals looking to expand their knowledge and better serve their clients. The course covers key risk and insurance topics, including Business Activities of Personal Lines Clients, Recreational Lines, Personal Umbrella/Excess Liability, Personal Lines Catastrophe Coverage Solutions and Risk Mitigation Methods, and Personal Lines Emerging Risks.

The course is designed to meet the needs of both new and experienced insurance professionals who have a fundamental understanding of Personal Auto and Personal Residential coverages and can be used as a tool for professional development and continuing education. It is also aligned with state insurance licensing requirements, making it a valuable resource for those seeking to obtain the CISR designation, update their CISR designation, or maintain their insurance license.

"Insurance professionals must be able to tailor insurance and risk management programs to meet the unique needs of their clients," said Emily Bentley, Instructional Designer III. "The Other Personal Lines Solution Course provides insight into how the ISO Homeowners and Personal Auto Policies respond to unique risks, and when it might be more appropriate to recommend a commercial or specialty policy. This course allows learners to apply their knowledge through activities and discussions, better preparing them to offer personalized service to their clients, making it an invaluable resource for anyone working in the personal lines insurance industry."

Enrollment for the Other Personal Lines Solution Course is open. For more information or to enroll in the course, visit The National Alliance website.

