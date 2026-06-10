New CRAFTSMAN® Project Hub Turns Extra Daylight into Extra Time Together This Father's Day

The CRAFTSMAN " Longest Day Build Hub " offers family-friendly DIY projects to help make the most of the summer solstice

#CRAFTSMANCrew creators Nik & Liv and Alex D'Alessio share outdoor project guides, tools and materials lists, and inspiration for summer weekends

Special offer from select retailers on the new CRAFTSMAN V20* ADVANCED™ 6Ah Battery which provides more power and longer runtime†

TOWSON, Md., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This Father's Day, CRAFTSMAN®, a Stanley Black & Decker brand, is inviting families to trade extra daylight for extra time together with the launch of the "Longest Day Build Hub" on CRAFTSMAN.com.

Created to celebrate Father's Day falling on the summer solstice — the longest day of the year — the new hub gives DIY dads and their families everything they need to turn inspiration into action, with project ideas, build guides, tools and materials lists, and links to shop a special V20* ADVANCED™ Battery offer.

#CRAFTSMANCrew creators Nik & Liv bring the action to their backyard with an Adventure Structure featuring monkey bars, a swing and climbing elements. #CRAFTSMANCrew creator Alex D'Alessio takes on a backyard refresh, showing how dads can use the season’s longest day to create a more functional, family-friendly outdoor space.

To bring the hub to life, CRAFTSMAN tapped two of its sponsored #CRAFTSMANCrew creators (and parents!) – DIY duo Nik & Liv and renovation expert Alex D'Alessio – to share outdoor projects designed to help families build, play and make memories together all summer long.

The Builds:

Nik & Liv bring the action to their backyard with an Adventure Structure featuring monkey bars, a swing and climbing elements. Inspired by their travels and a love of the outdoors, it's the kind of build kids will talk about for years.

"Some of our favorite family memories come from building things outdoors that we can enjoy together. This project brings home a piece of our recent Switzerland adventure while making the most of the extra daylight, giving us a gift that lasts long after the tools are put away." - Nik & Liv

Alex D'Alessio takes on a backyard refresh, showing how dads can use the season's longest day to create a more functional, family-friendly outdoor space.

"I love that the Longest Day Build Hub gives dads an easy way to use the extra daylight for something meaningful. I cherish every moment I spend outside with my kids, and this project allows us to enjoy a refreshed backyard and gives my family a safe place to play." - Alex D'Alessio

The Longest Day Build Hub also features links to shop a deal on the new CRAFTSMAN V20* 6Ah ADVANCED™ Battery, with $100 in savings available through Lowe's, Amazon, and Ace Hardwareⱡ. Designed with more power† to handle demanding projects and tough materials, the battery helps DIYers keep projects moving from sunup to sundown.

More Daylight + More Power = More "Whoa"

The new V20* ADVANCED™ Batteries are available in two models: a V20* 6Ah battery, which delivers up to 3X the power and up to 3X the runtime, and a V20* 3Ah battery, which provides 96% more power and up to 50% more runtime†. Compatible with over 100 CRAFTSMAN V20* products across power tools and outdoor equipment, the V20* ADVANCED™ Batteries are like giving dad's existing toolbox a turbo boost.

To learn more about the CRAFTSMAN V20* ADVANCED™ Batteries and the entire line of CRAFTSMAN tools and solutions, visit www.craftsman.com.

* 20V MAX* battery, max initial voltage (w/out a workload) is 20 volts. Nominal voltage is 18.

† vs. CMCB202 2Ah battery, not in application, more runtime based on 10 Amp discharge test.

** Less temperature rise during full discharge, not in application vs. CMCB202 2 Ah battery.

ⱡ Offer applies to CMCB2106-CK only. Valid 6/1/2026 - 7/22/2026 (or while supplies last) in-store and online at ACE Hardware, and Lowe's, and on amazon.com. Prices may vary by retailer. May not be combined with any other discount or offer and does not apply to purchases made before or after the promotion dates. If you return the merchandise, the value of this promotion is not refunded or credited to your account. No cash value, except where prohibited by law. Other restrictions may apply.

About CRAFTSMAN

CRAFTSMAN® is the most trusted and recommended brand in Tools and Outdoor by DIYers±. With solutions for the home, yard and garage, CRAFTSMAN is committed to empowering DIYers at every stage of their journey. Crafted with the same innovation and expertise homeowners have come to expect and love, CRAFTSMAN is here to help DIYers BUILD ON™. For more information, visit www.craftsman.com or follow CRAFTSMAN on Facebook and Instagram.

± Rated among 25 leading competitive brands, based on an online national survey of 261 DIY tool and residential outdoor power equipment owners ages 18+, conducted in 10/2024.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Founded in 1843 and headquartered in the USA, Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) is a worldwide leader in Tools and Outdoor, operating manufacturing facilities globally. The Company's approximately 43,500 employees produce innovative end-user inspired power tools, hand tools, storage, digital jobsite solutions, outdoor and lifestyle products, and engineered fasteners to support the world's builders, tradespeople and DIYers. The Company's world-class portfolio of trusted brands includes DEWALT®, CRAFTSMAN®, STANLEY®, BLACK+DECKER®, and Cub Cadet®. To learn more visit: www.stanleyblackanddecker.com or follow Stanley Black & Decker on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X.

SOURCE CRAFTSMAN