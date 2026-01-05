New Creative Biblical Study Tool Invites Readers to Decode Scripture One Clue at a Time

Jeffrey G. Hamman's first installment in a seven-part series helps readers explore the Bible like never before

WOODSTOCK, Va., Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Offering an interactive approach to studying the Bible through puzzle-based learning, Jeffrey G. Hamman has released "Seek and You Shall Find: Exploring Scripture Through Crossword Puzzles."

As a lifelong churchgoer, Hamman began creating Scripture-based puzzles for his congregation's newsletter, and after years of Biblical study and encouragement from family and friends, he turned his talents towards the creation of the book. His goal is to help readers truly engage in interactive discipleship by providing a resource that encourages curiosity, reflection, and active engagement.

"In my research I decided the book needed to be more than a crossword book, as I wanted to be different and have something that could appeal to a variety of people," Hamman explained. "I wrote the book using Scriptures directly from the ESV Bible, which is generally easier to read than the King James version as it is written in more modern-day English."

The book is designed to strengthen biblical understanding by pairing chapter-by-chapter outlines of the Four Gospels and the Acts of the Apostles with crossword puzzles drawn directly from Scripture. Hamman provides an overview of each biblical book, including authorship, approximate dating and key narrative themes, before guiding readers through summaries and subheadings that highlight major events, teachings and stories.

"Seek and You Shall Find" is the first in a planned seven-part series that will span all the books of the Bible.

ISBN: 9798385054213 (softcover); 9798385054220 (hardcover); 9798385054206 (electronic)

Available at WestBow Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Jeffrey G. Hamman is a Christian with a passion to inspire others to read the Bible. Through crafting crossword puzzles for his church's newsletter and taking the time to talk to others about God and his faith, he has encouraged others to read the Bible and grow in their faith and knowledge. He currently lives in the Shenandoah Valley, Virginia. To learn more, please visit https://www.seekandyoushallfindseries.com.

