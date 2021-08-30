New Customer-centric Irrigation Innovations on Display for the First Time at Upcoming Fall Farm Shows

The Smart Pivot Since its November 2020 virtual announcement, show-goers will, for the first time, have the chance to learn in-person about the smart pivot, including features and benefits available today as well as those in near-future rollout plans that deliver proven time, water and energy savings. Through Zimmatic ™ machine health and FieldNET ™ advanced agronomics, the smart pivot is designed to support healthier crops and more sustainable farming practices, all while reducing risk and operational downtime.

The smart pivot brings never-before-seen machine health capabilities like advanced monitoring at the machine and field level including tire pressure, wheel tracks, gearboxes and motors. The smart pivot uses predictive analytics and remote diagnostics to identify performance anomalies that could indicate components at potential risk of failure. On-demand pivot insights, alerts and automatic service scheduling will help save time, lower operating costs and improve reliability.

In addition, the smart pivot uses sensors, high-resolution imagery and advanced algorithms to help improve crop health through detection of nutrient deficiencies and pressure from disease and pests. This leads to greater visibility of crop conditions and insights that help growers act fast to mitigate issues early, maximizing yield and improving resource conservation.

FieldNET Updates

Lindsay's remote irrigation management solution, FieldNET, which provides recommendations on when, where and how much growers should irrigate, was recently released in a new, highly intuitive beta UI (user interface), which current, North American FieldNET customers can access and provide input on, prior to the full release for the next growing season.

"The new FieldNET UI is where the smart pivot is coming to life through a map-centric view of a grower's operation. It's a more intuitive and easier way for growers to see and interact with their equipment and obtain critical operational information," said Michelle Marcuzzo, software product manager at Lindsay. "Already a leader in responsive, mobile-first design, the new FieldNET UI makes it even easier for growers to do more from their smart phones; customers can access layers of information from one central location."

The new FieldNET is a Progressive Web App (PWA) enabling seamless functionality across native mobile and browser interfaces, and will be available alongside the legacy app and web portal as customers switch to the new platform. Current FieldNET customers may request to participate in the beta UI by visiting http://Lindsay.com/betasignup. As part of its customer-first approach to innovation, Lindsay will incorporate beta user feedback to further build and enhance the UI.

Farm Shows

These irrigation innovations will be on display at Farm Progress Show and Husker Harvest Days, where experts are available to speak to current and future-looking solutions and a special "concept car" R&D pivot (on site at Husker Harvest Days only). At Farm Progress Show, attendees can cool off in the Zimmatic misting tents at the Lee Brice concert (5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1).

For more information about Lindsay's irrigation solutions, visit http://lindsay.com/irrigation.

About Lindsay Corporation

Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN) is a leading global manufacturer and distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology. Established in 1955, the company has been at the forefront of research and development of innovative solutions to meet the food, fuel, fiber and transportation needs of the world's rapidly growing population. The Lindsay family of irrigation brands includes Zimmatic™ center pivot and lateral move agricultural irrigation systems and FieldNET™ remote irrigation management and scheduling technology as well as irrigation consulting and design and industrial IoT solutions. Also a global leader in the transportation industry, Lindsay Transportation Solutions manufactures equipment to improve road safety and keep traffic moving on the world's roads, bridges and tunnels, through the Barrier Systems™, Road Zipper™ and Snoline™ brands. For more information about Lindsay Corporation, visit www.Lindsay.com.

Descriptions of expected smart pivot features are for informational purposes only. The development, release and timing of future product and feature rollouts remain at Lindsay Corporation's sole discretion. Any new or supplemental features, functionality and enhancements or timing of release of such features, functionality and enhancements are at the sole discretion of Lindsay Corporation and may be modified without notice. All descriptions of upcoming features, functionality and enhancements or other similar information do not represent a commitment to deliver any material, code or functionality and should not be relied upon in making a purchasing decision.

FieldNET, FieldNET Advisor, Zimmatic, Barrier Systems, Road Zipper and Snoline are trademarks or registered trademarks of Lindsay Corporation and/or its affiliates.

