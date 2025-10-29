New data exposes 47-point gap between student expectations and satisfaction in Boldyn's Campus Connectivity Report

73% of students say reliable internet in residence halls is essential; only 26% are very satisfied with their experience

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Reliable connectivity remains the foundation of modern campus life, yet the latest data from Boldyn Networks ' 2025 Campus Connectivity Report reveals that most students feel their universities are falling short. Nearly three-quarters (73%) of students say consistent internet access in residence halls is essential, but just one in four (26%) are very satisfied — a 47-point gap that underscores the growing disconnect between expectations and experience.

The report, based on surveys of more than 1,000 students and 250 full-time staff at U.S. universities, finds that this shortfall is not isolated to dorm rooms. Connectivity challenges are pervasive across classrooms, offices, and campus venues, affecting learning, work, and the student experience.

"The gap between expectations and lived experience clearly illuminates the need for campuses to prioritize student connectivity as essential infrastructure," said David Hinson, Campus Chief Information Officer at Boldyn Networks. "Reliable, high-performing networks are no longer optional, they're central to deliver the educational and living experience students expect and deserve."

A Persistent Disconnect Across Campus

While 73% of students consider residence hall connectivity essential, 81% report at least one internet issue in the past year, often turning to costly mobile data or personal hotspots just to stay connected. In classrooms and administrative buildings, only 16% of students say their campus internet is "extremely reliable," and just 20% are very satisfied overall.

Nearly 84% of students report that poor internet has impacted their schoolwork, and 86% of staff say disruptions interfere with their jobs — highlighting how connectivity has become mission-critical for all members of the campus community. Yet students perceive that their needs are secondary: only 27% believe administrators view reliable internet as "extremely important and 30% say schools are investing too little in connectivity infrastructure.

"Staff satisfaction registering twice as high as students reveals an 'us versus them' dynamic on campus," added Hinson. "Administrative networks get prioritized because they're seen as critical, but that leaves students behind. Universities have to rebalance their approach to ensure both educators and students can complete their work. For many students, campus is not just a place of learning, but it's their home 24 hours per day."

Gaps in Venues, Gender Experience, and Investment

Connectivity gaps extend beyond academics. In large campus venues like stadiums and arenas, 37% of students and 41% of staff report internet issues, with the inability to text, post on social media, or even make calls topping the complaints. These missed moments weaken school spirit and community engagement.

Gender disparities add another layer: female students report a 58% satisfaction gap between expectation and reality, compared with 34% for male students, with women more likely to say poor connectivity adds stress and increases the time needed to complete assignments.

Meanwhile, frustration with campus leadership and IT support continues to climb. Almost a third (30%) of students believe their universities invest too little in connectivity, and 38% are dissatisfied with IT services. More than 7 in 10 (71%) say they would complain or file a report if reliability problems persist.

"Students believe their school's connectivity investment is a patchwork that never quite hits the mark," Hinson said. "At the same time, IT teams are trapped in a break-fix cycle that prevents innovation. Schools are often turning to managed network services as a path forward, delivering always-on reliability for students while freeing staff to focus on future innovation."

Smart Campus Momentum

Despite frustrations, enthusiasm for "smart campus" innovation remains strong with 96% of students and staff wanting digitally connected features such as real-time study space availability, parking updates, and outage alerts.

"The future of smart campuses starts with reliable connectivity in every corner, every quad, every classroom and every dorm," said Hinson. "Connectivity is the foundation for accelerating the campus experience for students and staff, and both are telling us that is their expectation."

Closing the Gap

Boldyn partners with more than 350 campuses nationwide to deliver connectivity and managed networks that deliver on student expectations and staff requirements.

"We work with colleges and universities that have embraced connectivity not just as an expectation, but as an asset to increase engagement and success for both students and staff," said Hinson.

Boldyn's solutions include Resnet, fast, reliable WiFi in residence halls, distributed antenna systems (DAS) to deliver cellular connectivity to every corner of campus, managed network and IT services, and security and cloud services.

"We work with administrators of large state universities and smaller colleges to turn the complaints seen in this survey into school endorsements. We open a new door for student achievement and staff efficiency, making the campus ready for tomorrow's innovation."

About the 2025 Campus Connectivity Report

The 2025 Campus Connectivity Report surveyed 1,087 college students and 250 non-IT, full-time staff from public and private U.S. universities via an online panel in the spring of 2025.

About Boldyn Networks

Boldyn Networks is one of the world's largest neutral host providers and a leader in private networks, delivering the advanced shared network infrastructure needed for a smart, inclusive, and sustainable future. It brings together the combined scale and expertise of industry-leading companies with a single purpose: to unlock the power of an interconnected future. From interconnected transit, venues and enterprises, smart cities, next-generation and bespoke private networks, to smart campuses, Boldyn enables new possibilities in the way people live, work and play. Bringing connectivity to the most complex environments. Our portfolio is harnessing fiber, accelerating 5G, and looking beyond to the next breakthroughs. With headquarters in the UK, Our global operations span North America, Europe, and Asia. Boldyn Networks. Reimagine tomorrow. Transform today.

Learn more at: www.boldyn.com

For more information contact

Neg Kiaee

Sr. Director, Marketing & Communications

Boldyn Networks

E [email protected]

SOURCE Boldyn Networks