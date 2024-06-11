New Data From Anza Shows Solar Module Pricing Lifts After Years of Record Lows

Pricing insights from 95% of U.S. Solar Module Market signal impact of AD/CVD petition and import duties

OAKLAND, Calif., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Anza , a leading solar and energy storage supply chain platform, unveiled its Q2 Pricing Insights Report on the U.S. solar module market. Powered by the industry's largest database of real price quotes, the report aggregates data from 95% of the U.S. solar module supply year to date to shed light on the cost landscape and its intersection with market forces and regulatory changes. This quarter's report highlights the first price increase in years from some suppliers in response to the latest Anti-Dumping and Countervailing Duty (AD/CVD) petition and the reinstatement of bifacial import duties.

"After years of record low pricing, we're seeing the market start to rebound as domestic manufacturers have less pricing pressure from foreign producers that are subject to tariffs," said Mike Hall, CEO of Anza. "We're expecting to see this upward price trend continue from here, making it critical for new projects to consider current pricing and potential tariff impacts when sourcing materials."

Anza's quarterly Pricing Insights report was created to give developers, IPPs, EPCs, utilities, and investors better, faster access to data to optimize buying decisions that drive long-term project value. Anza's Insights Report highlights ongoing data-driven trends in the solar module market that have traditionally been siloed or hard to access, including the impact of competition, shifting costs in solar cell technology, and the impacts of government incentive programs and international tariffs. For buyers looking to navigate federal import rules, Anza's data provides critical context to help buyers secure the best deals and make informed purchasing decisions.

To access the full pricing data from Anza's latest Pricing Insights Report, subscribe here . You'll receive current and future complimentary price insights powered by the industry's largest database of real price quotes. To learn more about how to mitigate risk from the latest solar tariffs, see Anza's latest guidance .

About Anza

Anza is a revolutionary data, technology, and services supply chain and procurement platform that empowers solar and storage renewable energy professionals to rapidly evaluate more products, mitigate risk and increase project profits. By aggregating and structuring supplier, product, and contract data from more than 95% of the U.S. market, Anza enables buyers to spend more time creating value and less time chasing down data. Anza's Effective $/Watt analytics allows users to move far beyond price comparisons and rapidly compare products based on risk, production and installation cost. With solutions for the utility-scale and distributed generation market, Anza's vision is to help every buyer rapidly make optimal procurement decisions.

Anza was born from internal tools at Borrego that maximized the financial value of its own projects. In 2021, Anza launched as a standalone procurement application for broader industry use and to further the company's mission of accelerating the deployment of renewable energy. For more information, visit anzarenewables.com .

