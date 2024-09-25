New Data Quadrant Report from Info-Tech Research Group Highlights the Endpoint Protection Providers Safeguarding Organizations Against Evolving Cyber Threats

The recently published Endpoint Protection – Enterprise Data Quadrant Report from Info-Tech Research Group, informed by SoftwareReviews user data, showcases the leading tools that are equipping organizations with advanced security capabilities to effectively safeguard endpoints and mitigate evolving cyber threats.

TORONTO, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Info-Tech Research Group has published its 2024 Endpoint Protection – Enterprise Data Quadrant report, naming five Gold Medalists for the year. The report findings are based on data from SoftwareReviews, a division of the global research and advisory firm and a leading source for insights on the software provider landscape.

Endpoint protection is crucial for organizations as it secures devices like laptops, mobile phones, and desktops from cyber threats, safeguarding sensitive data from breaches, ransomware, and malware. With remote work becoming the norm, the attack surface has expanded, making endpoint protection even more essential. By using endpoint protection software, organizations benefit from real-time threat detection, compliance with industry regulations, and reduced risk of downtime due to cyber incidents. Without endpoint protection, companies face challenges like data loss, operational disruptions, regulatory fines, and reputational damage. The lack of protection can also lead to longer recovery times and higher costs in mitigating attacks, as well as potential legal repercussions for data breaches.

Data from 1,047 end-user reviews on SoftwareReviews was used to identify the top Endpoint protection software providers in the firm's 2024 Data Quadrant report for the category. The insights are intended to support organizations that are considering software options to mitigate cyber-attacks and threats.

The 2024 Endpoint Protection- Enterprise Gold Medalists are as follows:

Analyst Insight:

"Organizations that prioritize endpoint protection are better positioned to defend against increasingly sophisticated cyber threats," says Victor Okerie, advisory director, Info-Tech Research Group. "By securing all endpoints, organizations can ensure more robust resilience and faster incident response, which not only strengthens data protection but also fosters trust with clients and stakeholders. In the current landscape, investing in endpoint security is a proactive step toward long-term operational stability and competitiveness."

User assessments of software categories on SoftwareReviews provide an accurate and detailed view of the constantly changing market. Info-Tech's reports are informed by the data from users and IT professionals who have intimate experience with the software throughout the procurement, implementation, and maintenance processes.

Read the full report: Best Endpoint Protection - Enterprise Providers 2024

