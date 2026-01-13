New Data Shows Americans Are Feeling Confident About Cruising in 2026

WARWICK, R.I., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelers are gearing up for the 2026 cruise season, and they're planning earlier than ever. New data from InsureMyTrip and Cruise Critic, shows Americans are not only excited about getting back on the water, but they're also taking steps to protect their trips.

InsureMyTrip's latest survey found more than half of respondents (53.7%) plan to cruise soon. At the same time, search trends from Cruise Critic reveal that travelers are already looking ahead to the 2026 summer cruise season, with May and June emerging as the top months people are researching for future sailings.

Caribbean and Longer Cruises Continue to Lead Demand

The Caribbean continues to lead all cruise searches and bookings, according to Cruise Critic data. Europe, the Mediterranean, and Alaska followed, highlighting interest in both classic and bucket-list destinations.

Top Destinations for Cruise Bookings

66% - Caribbean Cruise

- Caribbean Cruise 11% - Europe and Mediterranean

- Europe and Mediterranean 5% - Alaska

Travelers are also opting for longer getaways. The most common cruise length booked was 7–9 nights.

Average Length of Cruise

43% - 7–9 nights

- 7–9 nights 32% - 4–6 nights

- 4–6 nights 15% - 13+ nights

Cruisers Are Protecting Their Plans

Even with enthusiasm rising, InsureMyTrip's survey shows travelers remain mindful of potential disruptions. Top concerns include:

Getting sick

Weather

Safety

Travel logistics (delayed flights and missed connections)

These worries may explain why 72% of past cruisers said they purchased travel insurance, and most (64%) chose third-party coverage for stronger medical and cancellation benefits.

The Advantage of Third-Party Travel Insurance

A cruise-specific travel insurance policy from a third-party like InsureMyTrip offers robust coverage, including:

Trip Cancellation

Travel Delay and Interruption

Emergency Medical and Evacuation

Baggage Loss and Delay

Financial Default

Cancel for Any Reason (optional add-on)

Media Contact:

Meghan Kayata

[email protected]

About InsureMyTrip

You like options. We do too. It's simple. InsureMyTrip finds you the right travel insurance plan, every time. InsureMyTrip is the authority on travel insurance. We are committed to empowering travelers to make the best possible insurance decisions by leveraging our technology, data intelligence, and expertise. InsureMyTrip is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau.

About Cruise Critic

Cruise Critic® is an online cruise guide, offering a comprehensive resource for cruise travelers, from first-time cruisers to avid cruise enthusiasts. The site features more than 650,000 cruise reviews and hosts the world's largest online cruise community where travelers share experiences and opinions with fellow cruisers. Cruise Critic was the first consumer cruise site on the Internet, launched in October 1995 by The Independent Traveler, Inc., a subsidiary of TripAdvisor, Inc.

InsureMyTrip Methodology

Survey was sent to those identified as Americans, male or female (18+), who have previously purchased travel insurance through InsureMyTrip or follow InsureMyTrip on social media. The survey was conducted from November 19-25, 2025, and generated 984 completed responses.

Cruise Critic Methodology

Insights are from Cruise Critic's Monthly Sentiment Report, which analyzes search activity and user behavior on CruiseCritic.com. The findings are based on search trends observed on the platform throughout the month of November. Data reflects aggregated user interactions and search queries made by Cruise Critic visitors during this period.

SOURCE InsureMyTrip.com