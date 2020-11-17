New Dating.com Survey Reveals If No Shave November is Ruining Men's Chances of Finding a Match

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- No shave November is in full swing and Dating.com, part of the Dating Group and the company behind numerous online dating sites, is revealing that men with facial hair attract a higher amount of matches than their clean-shaven counterparts. The popular dating site also shares the dos and don'ts of having facial hair when it comes to dating for newbies.

Facial hair can be hit or miss when it comes to attracting a lover. Some people really love the lumberjack look, while others like a clean-shaven man. Although it ultimately depends on how men like their own facial hair to look, it can ultimately affect their dating game. Dating.com decided to survey its members to discover their thoughts on facial hair when looking for a partner. Some interesting findings include:

A majority of singles (86%) shared that they enjoy facial hair on men as it makes them appear more masculine and mature

On average, men with facial hair in one or more dating profile picture received three times more matches than those with no such imagery

Almost 60% of men surveyed shared that they were participating in No Shave November this year

When asked what type of facial hair is preferred, 65% reported a little scruff or five o'clock shadow was the most attractive

Although many singles like facial hair, 77% shared it is a turn off if the beard or mustache isn't properly groomed

45% of those surveyed reported that even though they enjoy facial hair, they don't like when a man only has a mustache, they prefer a beard and mustache combination

Less than 5% of those surveyed shared that they absolutely will not date someone with facial hair

"No Shave November is a fun time where men don't have to worry about being perfectly groomed, but unfortunately, there is a chance that it will affect their dating life," says Maria Sullivan, Vice President and Dating Expert of Dating.com. "From our survey, we discovered that a majority of singles on our site love facial hair on men and we can't blame them. However, facial hair sometimes means more preparation when it comes to dating because it requires a lot of maintenance. Keeping your beard and mustache well-groomed and clean is a must."

No Shave November shouldn't get in the way of your dating life, so for facial hair newbies, Dating.com recommends following the below tips for having a successful journey dating with a beard and mustache:

Keep it clean and groomed: Facial hair can add a great flair to someone's being, however, it is important to make sure you keep it groomed and clean to help enhance your look. Just like your hair, you want it to be styled properly because it can really make or break the way you present yourself. Keeping a comb on your person will come in handy!

Keep it clean and groomed: Facial hair can add a great flair to someone's being, however, it is important to make sure you keep it groomed and clean to help enhance your look. Just like your hair, you want it to be styled properly because it can really make or break the way you present yourself. Keeping a comb on your person will come in handy!

Don't continuously touch it: Having a beard is fun and something that men like to show off. During a date, try your best to not play with or touch your beard as it can be distracting and might even cause your date to lose interest. Pay extra attention if you're on a dinner date because you don't want to be playing with your hair while eating.

Know your style: While some facial hair might enhance a man's features, it can also hide them. When participating in No Shave November, keep an eye on how you look with your facial hair, maybe you look better with only a mustache or a long beard might be what suits you best.

Having a beard is fun and something that men like to show off. During a date, try your best to not play with or touch your beard as it can be distracting and might even cause your date to lose interest. Pay extra attention if you're on a dinner date because you don't want to be playing with your hair while eating. Know your style: While some facial hair might enhance a man's features, it can also hide them. When participating in No Shave November, keep an eye on how you look with your facial hair, maybe you look better with only a mustache or a long beard might be what suits you best.

To join Dating.com's extensive, international network of singles and find that special someone with the perfect amount of facial hair for you, please visit www.dating.com.

About Dating Group: Dating Group is a global social discovery platform, enabling people from around the globe to connect through the power of shared interests and mutual benefits. Dating Group has offices in seven countries and a team of more than 500 professionals with more than 73 million registered users across the entire portfolio. Our brands include Dating.com, DateMyAge, LovingA, Tubit, AnastasiaDate, ChinaLove, and many more, each with a unique platform tailored to different communities defined by interest, geography and demographics.

