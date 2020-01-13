New Decade, New National Bagel Day: Einstein Bros. Bagels Offering FREE Bagel and Shmear on January 15, 2020

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Einstein Bros. Bagels is declaring its own independence from the shared holiday with National Pizza Day by moving their National Bagel Day celebration to January 15, 2020. The bagel brand believes its bakers deserve their own day to highlight their craft and dedication to baking fresh bagels every day, all day. To celebrate, Einstein Bros. Bagels and their bakers want to "Bake Your Day" by giving away a free bagel and shmear with purchase to all guests on the new National Bagel Day.

"We like to say that our bakers wake up the roosters," said Chad Thompson, Chief Baker and VP of Menu Innovation at Einstein Bros. "They're up before dawn starting the baking ritual, every day, so our guests can enjoy a fresh-baked bagel. We strive to 'bake your day' every day, but on National Bagel Day, we especially want to make sure of it."

Not only does Einstein Bros. Bagels want to "Bake Your Day", but they want to give you the opportunity to do the same for someone else. Because nothing starts the day off better than a fresh-baked bagel, guests who visit their local Einstein Bros. Bagels store on National Bagel Day will receive a coupon for a free bagel and shmear with purchase so they can pay-(a bagel)-forward to someone else.

The National Bagel Day offers from Einstein Bros. Bagels are available at participating locations, excluding license stores inside of colleges, airports, hotels and hospitals. Learn more at www.einsteinbros.com.

About Einstein Noah Restaurant Group, Inc.

Einstein Bros.® Bagels is part of the Coffee & Bagel Brands family, a leading quick-casual company also known for Caribou Coffee®, Bruegger's Bagels®, Noah's New York Bagels® and Manhattan Bagel® brands. Einstein Bros.® Bagels is a neighborhood bagelry that's always baking up a new way to bagel. Known for its fresh-baked bagels available in a variety of flavors and premium double-whipped shmears, Einstein Bros.® Bagels also serves gourmet bagel sandwiches, coffee, espresso, sweets and snacks. Einstein Bros.® Bagels is proud to be the largest bagel retail company in America with more than 700 locations in 40 states and the District of Columbia. To learn more, visit www.EinsteinBros.com.

