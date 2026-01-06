New December Consumer Report Highlights "Healthy Longevity" as a Sustained Trend

Longevity Is in the Spotlight. Primabolics Has Built a Business Philosophy to Accommodate It in All Styles and Stages of Life.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report on the consumer health industry has found the COVID-19 aftermath has largely worn off, and forward progress is emerging again. This is headlined by a growing focus on healthy aging — a concept that aligns with the nutraceutical strategy and focus of the leading Australian health and wellness brand Primabolics.

The new report released in December by Berlin Packaging has found that the shadow of the pandemic is no longer haunting the consumer health industry. Instead, the sector is forward-focused on a number of areas, starting with "healthy longevity." The report went so far as to forecast, "Consumer interest in healthy aging, targeted products, sports nutrition, beauty from within, and smart solutions will drive product development and category innovation."

The first item on the report is the Healthy Longevity category. As consumers live longer, they are considering how to manage more time, not just at the end of life but throughout it. The report reads, "Consumers are changing their behaviors and focusing more on prevention vs. treatment, total body management, and products targeting different life stages." It adds that things like targeted vitamins and supplements and self-care routines are increasingly focused on the desire to live healthier, longer.

Enter Primabolics.

The Australian health and wellness brand has gained popularity as it has found placement in over 1,000 sites across the Land Down Under. It is also in the process of entering the US marketplace as a part of its ongoing expansion strategy. A central part of Primabolics' core business philosophy is to offer the best sports nutrition and everyday wellness nutraceuticals on the market. A key part of that focus is ongoing health and preventative nutrition.

"We are about promoting longevity by optimizing health today," said Primabolics Founding Director and CEO Will Warren-Davey. "We do that by representing the intersection of past wisdom and modern science. We bring these worlds together to create world-class formulations that combine century-old functional medicine with cutting-edge science and sports science. This has allowed us to create a robust line of delicious products that people enjoy incorporating into their daily lives."

Primabolics is already moving seven of its top-selling SKUs through compliance in the US. This includes best-sellers like:

Everyday Health : A daily wellness formula (+ greens) that helps manage stress, inflammation, and gut health.

: A daily wellness formula (+ greens) that helps manage stress, inflammation, and gut health. Everyday Defence: A formula designed for full system support and maintenance.

Everyday Primal : A natural male support formula that supports hormone balance, vitality, resilience, and overall performance.

McKinsey was already reporting on the prioritization of longevity through daily preventative health in mid-2025 . The new report from Berlin Packaging shows that this isn't a passing trend, but rather a building movement. As health-conscious consumers from Australia to America look to preserve and maintain health for the long haul, Warren-Davey and his team at Primabolics plan to support them with effective nutraceutical products at every step.

About Primabolics

Primabolics Nutrition was founded in 2015 and is based in Australia, where it is stocked in over 1,000 retail sites. It operates at the intersection of wellness and performance, and its founders believe in a holistic approach to supplementation that creates everyday tools for athletes, parents, and professionals alike. Its portfolio includes 230 SKUs, with formulations that blend cutting-edge science with traditional functional herbs, vitamins, and minerals to address testosterone support, sleep, gut health, sports performance, and more. Primabolics empowers consumers to take control of their health today to build longevity for tomorrow. Learn more at primabolics.com .

