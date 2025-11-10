Primabolics Highlights Health Struggles During the Holidays

The Australian Health and Wellness Brand's Everyday Health Offers Fast, Accessible Health Support During the Most Stressful Time of the Year

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The holidays are supposed to be a magical time spent with friends and family. Yet, stress has iconically been a factor that can undermine that experience. The same goes for poor food choices, thrown off schedules, and the general exhaustion that comes from breaking up daily rhythms and routines. As the holiday season approaches, Primabolics is stressing the importance of being proactive about the tendency to drain energy and sap quality of life during the end-of-year celebrations and is championing its Everyday Health formula as a simple, comprehensive way to maintain energy, focus, and overall health in the weeks ahead.

A recent Ipsos poll released in mid-October found that, while positive emotions like gratefulness and excitement were strong among consumers, still more than one in four ( 28% ) were stressed, while worry, tiredness, sadness, and depression remain factors for many others. Another AI-powered sleep study that analyzed over one million nights of sleep found slumber took a hit in December, too. It decreased by a strong percentage thanks to the disruption of festive events, with people spending an average of 6.6% more time awake in the middle of the night. That number spikes to 8.2% on New Year's Eve.

As these holidays approach, Primabolics is highlighting its Everyday Health wellness formula as a way to maintain health throughout the final weeks of the year.

"We are here to provide tools for people to prevent ill health before it's a problem," said Will Warren-Davey, Primabolics Founding Director and CEO. "We are pushing Everyday Health right now as a perfect example of how giving your body what it needs ahead of time can equip it to maintain healthy performance even throughout a busy season."

Warren-Davey emphasized Everyday Health's stress support and the fact that it is a safe, all-in-one general health aid. "The last thing you want is to have to take five different supplements," he said. "Everyday Health brings several nutraceutical tools, like supergreens, digestive enzymes, and functional mushrooms, together into a single formula that balances the body and supports it on a daily basis."

The formula helps manage stress, gut health, inflammation, and immune health. It also supports the body during times of low fruit and vegetable intake. As Primabolics enters the US marketplace, it is timing its arrival with the holiday season. This has naturally pushed products like Everyday Health to the surface as retailers look for consumer solutions that can safely and effectively support healthy living patterns in the delightful yet disrupted weeks to come.

About Primabolics

Primabolics Nutrition was founded in 2015 and is based in Australia, where it is stocked in over 1,000 retail sites. It operates at the intersection of wellness and performance, and its founders believe in a holistic approach to supplementation that creates everyday tools for athletes, parents, and professionals alike. Its portfolio includes 230 SKUs, with formulations that blend cutting-edge science with traditional functional herbs, vitamins, and minerals to address testosterone support, sleep, gut health, sports performance, and more. Primabolics empowers consumers to take control of their health today to build longevity for tomorrow. Learn more at primabolics.com .

