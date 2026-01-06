Primabolics Pushes to Grow Initial Presence in the US

The Australian Wellness and Sports Nutrition Brand Is Leading a Cross-Pacific Trend By Entering the US

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Australia has become a hot spot for nutraceutical demand and innovation, riding demand for science–backed, athletic–driven products. General wellness and sports nutrition brand Primabolics is a poster child for this ongoing development — and the desire for proven Australian brands to bring their success (and their health solutions) to the U.S.

Australia is a booming market for nutraceuticals and sports nutrition. Recent data has the market valued at nearly $360M USD in 2024, with growth expected to pass $850M USD by 2030. While consumers are driving demand in the Land Down Under, though, the market cycle is also creating a strong push for innovation and expansion. Everything from children's supplements to beauty supplements to sports nutrition and general wellness is at the center of this interhemispheric expansion.

Primabolics is an Australian nutraceutical giant that has rapidly risen to prominence in the past decade. Since its founding in 2015, the company has spread to more than 1,000 retail sites across the country. Like many Aussie companies using innovation to meet consumer needs and accelerate expansion, Primabolics is taking the next logical step by bringing its industry-leading supplements to the United States.

"We began the process of entering the US marketplace earlier this year," said Will Warren-Davey, Primabolics Founding Director and CEO. The executive emphasized that, while Primabolics is able to support ambitious athletes, its quickly growing line of supplements is designed for any health-conscious individual looking to support general wellness. "It doesn't matter if you're a student struggling to maintain good nutrition during dorm life or you're a senior trying to bolster your immune system," Warren-Davey continued. "Our goal is to help everyone interested in living healthy to meet the needs of their particular lifestyle and stage of life."

Warren-Davey and the Primabolics team have already come through on that promise for Australians across their homeland. As they enter the US (seven SKUs are already in transit with more to follow), Americans, too, will soon be able to count on Primabolics as a premier partner in their ongoing effort to stay healthy.

About Primabolics

Primabolics Nutrition was founded in 2015 and is based in Australia, where it is stocked in over 1,000 retail sites. It operates at the intersection of wellness and performance, and its founders believe in a holistic approach to supplementation that creates everyday tools for athletes, parents, and professionals alike. Its portfolio includes 230 SKUs, with formulations that blend cutting-edge science with traditional functional herbs, vitamins, and minerals to address testosterone support, sleep, gut health, sports performance, and more. Primabolics empowers consumers to take control of their health today to build longevity for tomorrow. Learn more at primabolics.com.

