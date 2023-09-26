New Desk Lamp Series Prioritize Unique Lighting Solutions for Modern Offices

News provided by

Madison Liquidators

26 Sep, 2023, 08:16 ET

MADISON, Wis., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Moving beyond traditional office lighting, Madison Liquidators brings LED desk lamps to workspaces with modern designs by Koncept Lighting that turn a traditionally utilitarian office piece into a conversation piece. Leading the charge in this desk lamp wave is the fact that the highly-thoughtful and well-crafted designs will benefit customers by becoming a functional and attractive focal point for office desks and workstations.

Continue Reading
The Z-Bar Desk Lamp and Floor Lamp by Koncept Lighting, Now Available at Madison Liquidators
The Z-Bar Desk Lamp and Floor Lamp by Koncept Lighting, Now Available at Madison Liquidators

LED's reduce energy use by 75%, and last up to 25 times longer, than incandescent lighting. This means that LED desk lamps are an investment that checks the energy-efficiency, and therefore, environmentally-friendly boxes. Offering products that are affordable in the short-term, save money in the long-run and positively impact the environment is why the Madison Liquidators team is excited to provide customers with new desk lamp selections.

These desk lamps come standard in silver and black, but many of the models offer eye-catching light changing colors. Bold colors such as reds, purples and greens will fill the desktop with an interest that turns a desktop accessory into a statement piece. Having the right lighting is essential to productivity and can affect the overall feel of a space. Desk lamps don't have to be boring, and these modern lighting selections prove that with their innovative, futuristic designs.

With the brand partnership that Madison Liquidators has cultivated with Koncept Lighting, an important level of expertise is being brought along with it. They exclusively manufacture office lighting solutions while other brands focus on multiple office furniture pieces such as reception desks, locking file cabinets and waiting room chairs. While desk lamps are a small item, a good desk lamp can take the workstation to a new level of productivity through the illumination of the work area.

Energy saving in both the monthly bill and the duration that it lasts is a win on every front as new the desk lamp series' save energy and last longer than traditional lighting options. With a minimalist aesthetic and dimming features this small desktop item will become a conversation piece. Along with top-of-the-line brand partners, Madison Liquidators remains a trusted source for quality office furniture. They hope to continue to provide consumers with well-thought out, interesting and even fun office and desk accessories.

SOURCE Madison Liquidators

Also from this source

Madison Liquidators Seeks to Attract Top-Quality Talent with New Career Center

Madison Liquidators Offers Budget-Friendly Office Chair with all the Features!

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.