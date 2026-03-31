NEW PRODUCT: FlexiSan Modular Spray System for Mobile and Efficient Equipment and Plant Sanitation

CINCINNATI, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BETE's FlexiSan™ Modular Spraying System offers a portable, cost-effective spray solution that enables mobility and effective cleaning and sanitization across a wide range of industrial applications. Engineered for flexibility and performance, the FlexiSan system allows operators to quickly rinse and apply cleaning and sanitizing agents to a variety of equipment, including conveyors, hoppers, bins, and mixers, as well as other critical process areas.

FlexiSan Systems for portable spray in a facility.

The FlexiSan is designed to handle everything from light washdowns to heavy cleanups of thicker, more stubborn build-ups. The base model offers a mobile cart with a Clean-in-Place spray header that connects directly to a facility's water line. With two separate blending pumps, the spray system can hold up to two liquids simultaneously, enabling seamless switching between rinsing, cleaning, and sanitizing. For heavier soil levels, BETE also offers a FlexiSan Max Spraying System, providing additional power. Its precision spraying minimizes waste for the chosen liquid and provides a mobile solution for use throughout a plant.

The FlexiSan system is part of BETE's comprehensive portfolio of spray technology designed to optimize performance and efficiency. In addition to modular spraying systems, BETE offers fine spray, air atomizing, tank washing, spiral, full and hollow cone, and flat fan nozzles to support virtually any industrial spray application. With decades of spray engineering expertise, BETE continues to deliver reliable, high-performance solutions tailored to the most demanding environments. https://exair.co/flex

For more information contact: EXAIR

11510 Goldcoast Dr.

Cincinnati, OH 45249-1621

Pam Starrett

Phone: (800) 903-9247

Phone (513) 671-3322

E-mail: [email protected]

https://exair.co/flex

SOURCE EXAIR