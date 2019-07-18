New Device Tracks Pressure Safety Valve Activity

To take full advantage of the data captured by LiftTrack™, the company has also launched a new Total Valve Reliability System. According to Lybarger, The Total Valve Reliability System provides real-time reports that save customers money and down time. "Using our extensive service and repair history on a specific valve, we can help customers optimize schedules for pulling or servicing valves before they begin to fail," Lybarger said. "Also, by analyzing the exact repair and service timeframes, we can better understand changing process conditions beneath the valve."

Total Valve Systems services all types and brands of valves. The company is an authorized distributor of Farris Curtiss-Wright and is part of the Farris Authorized Service Network (FAST).

Features of LiftTrack™ from Total Valve

Mounts Securely Under Valve Cap

Tracks and Stores Data on All Valve Lift Events

Captures Reliability Data for Total Live System

Enables Reporting within new Total Valve Reliability System

For more information on LiftTrack™, please contact

Alex Lybarger, Product Manager

(918) 258-7035 (office)

(918) 978-5756 (mobile)

ALybarger@TotalValve.com

About Total Valve Systems

Total Valve Systems is an engineering company that sells, services and tests valves of all types for customers around the globe. The company's engineered products division is ISO 9001:2015 certified. Other certifications include: VR, UV and Certificate of Authorization from The National Board of Boiler and Pressure Vessels.

