New Device Tracks Pressure Safety Valve Activity
Total Valve Systems, a company that specializes in engineered valve services, has introduced a unique, patented device to help customers evaluate and maintain pressure safety valves in service.
Jul 18, 2019, 10:00 ET
BROKEN ARROW, Okla., July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The LiftTrack™ PSV lift event indicator captures data on the various lift events that occur within a PSV. The LiftTrack™ device is located under the valve cap and detects all lift events within that valve. According to product manager, Alex Lybarger, the mechanism records data on lift events and stores the information, so customers can better understand the PSV and overall system reliability.
LiftTrack™ stores other critical PSV system data as well. This information can be downloaded into the company's proprietary Total Valve Live system as part of the normal repair process. Total Valve Live provides insight into the lift events a device has recorded. "The data can be accessed while the valve is in its location or during in-shop service," Lybarger said. "Total Valve Live data allows our customers to couple lift events with DCS system events to aid in PSM requirements."
To take full advantage of the data captured by LiftTrack™, the company has also launched a new Total Valve Reliability System. According to Lybarger, The Total Valve Reliability System provides real-time reports that save customers money and down time. "Using our extensive service and repair history on a specific valve, we can help customers optimize schedules for pulling or servicing valves before they begin to fail," Lybarger said. "Also, by analyzing the exact repair and service timeframes, we can better understand changing process conditions beneath the valve."
Total Valve Systems services all types and brands of valves. The company is an authorized distributor of Farris Curtiss-Wright and is part of the Farris Authorized Service Network (FAST).
Features of LiftTrack™ from Total Valve
- Mounts Securely Under Valve Cap
- Tracks and Stores Data on All Valve Lift Events
- Captures Reliability Data for Total Live System
- Enables Reporting within new Total Valve Reliability System
For more information on LiftTrack™, please contact
Alex Lybarger, Product Manager
(918) 258-7035 (office)
(918) 978-5756 (mobile)
ALybarger@TotalValve.com
About Total Valve Systems
Total Valve Systems is an engineering company that sells, services and tests valves of all types for customers around the globe. The company's engineered products division is ISO 9001:2015 certified. Other certifications include: VR, UV and Certificate of Authorization from The National Board of Boiler and Pressure Vessels.
SOURCE Total Valve Systems
Share this article