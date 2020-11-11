New DevOps Practices and Tools Training and Certificate Program to Make it Easier to Incorporate DevOps into Development Processes

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, today announced the availability of a new Professional Certificate program, Introduction to DevOps: Practices and Tools .

Developed in conjunction with the Continuous Delivery Foundation and hosted on the non-profit edX learning platform, the program is addressed to developers and IT operators exploring new approaches for building software, professionals focused on site reliability and quality assurance, and anyone involved in the software delivery process.

DevOps has become an important part of software engineering culture, influenced by the wide adoption of microservices, containers and cloud computing. Serverless takes the evolution of cloud-based and microservice architecture one step further, simplifying the operational part of DevOps, development and delivery, and allowing IT organizations to achieve greater business agility.

The Professional Certificate combines three existing training courses into a structured program:

Each course will continue to be available to audit at no cost, maximizing accessibility for anyone who wants to learn about DevOps.

"As companies increasingly differentiate with software features, DevOps and continuous delivery practices are key to improving organizational performance," said Tracy Miranda, Executive Director, Continuous Delivery Foundation. "Professionals with a solid understanding of DevOps practices and related tools will be invaluable to every industry."

The 2020 Open Source Jobs Report from edX and the Linux Foundation highlighted the strong popularity of DevOps practices - it is the most in demand job role amongst hiring managers surveyed - making this type of training essential to closing the skills gap.

The Introduction to DevOps: Practices and Tools professional certificate program is available to begin immediately. The $547 certificate fee provides unlimited access to the courses for one year including all content and labs, as well as a verifiable certificate upon completion. Interested candidates may enroll here .

About the Linux Foundation

Founded in 2000, the Linux Foundation is supported by more than 1,000 members and is the world's leading home for collaboration on open source software, open standards, open data, and open hardware. Linux Foundation's projects are critical to the world's infrastructure including Linux, Kubernetes, Node.js, and more. The Linux Foundation's methodology focuses on leveraging best practices and addressing the needs of contributors, users and solution providers to create sustainable models for open collaboration. For more information, please visit us at linuxfoundation.org .

About the Continuous Delivery Foundation

The Continuous Delivery Foundation (CDF) seeks to improve the world's capacity to deliver software with security and speed. The CDF is a vendor-neutral organization that is establishing best practices of software delivery automation, propelling education and adoption of CD tools, and facilitating cross-pollination across emerging technologies. The CDF is home to many of the fastest-growing projects for CD, including Jenkins, Jenkins X, Tekton, and Spinnaker. The CDF is part of the Linux Foundation, a nonprofit organization. For more information about the CDF, please visit https://cd.foundation .

The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see its trademark usage page: www.linuxfoundation.org/trademark-usage . Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.

