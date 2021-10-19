New Dialing Procedure Becomes Mandatory On October 24, 2021 For All Customers In 82 Area Codes

On July 16, 2020, the FCC adopted an Order (FCC 20-100) approving 988 as the three-digit abbreviated dialing code to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline starting July 16, 2022. The Order requires all telecommunications carriers, interconnected Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) providers, and one-way VoIP providers (covered providers) to make any network changes necessary to ensure that users can dial 988 to reach the existing National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by July 16, 2022.

To ensure everyone is able to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline using the three-digit 988 code in the 82 area codes in 36 states below, every customer with a number in those area codes with seven-digit local dialing must be transitioned to 10-digit (area code + telephone number) local dialing (or 1+10-digit local dialing in CA and parts of IL).

State Area Code(s) State Area Code(s) Alaska 907 Minnesota 218,952 Alabama 251 Mississippi 662 Arkansas 501 Missouri 314,417,660,816 Arizona 480,520,928 Montana 406 California 209*,530*,562*,626*,650*,707*,925* 949*,951* Nevada 775 New Hampshire 603 Colorado 719,970 New Jersey 856,908 Delaware 302 New Mexico 505,575 Florida 321(Brevard County only), 352,561, 941 New York 516,607,716,845,914 Georgia 478,912 North Carolina 910 Guam 671 Ohio 440,513 Hawaii 808 South Dakota 605 Illinois 309,618,708* Tennessee 731,865 Indiana 219,574 Texas 254,361,409,806,830,915,940 Iowa 319,515 Vermont 802 Kansas 620,785 Virginia 276,804 Kentucky 859 Washington 509 Louisiana 337,504 Wisconsin 262,414,608,920 Michigan 616,810,906,989





* 1 + 10-digit dialing is required

Beginning October 24, 2021, all consumers with numbers in the area codes above must dial 10 digits (area code + telephone number) or 1+10-digits (1+ area code + telephone number in CA and parts of IL) for all local calls. On and after this date, local calls dialed with only seven digits may not be completed, and a recording may inform you that your call cannot be completed as dialed. If you get this recording, you must hang up and dial again using the area code with the seven-digit telephone number.

What other changes need to be made?

Important safety and security equipment, such as medical alert devices, and alarm and security systems must be reprogrammed to use 10-digit (or 1+10-digit) dialing by October 24, 2021. Many systems operate on 10-digit (or 1+10-digit) dialing by default, but some older equipment may still use seven-digit dialing. Please contact your medical alert or security provider if you are not sure whether your equipment needs to be reprogrammed to accommodate the upcoming change to 10-digit (or 1+10-digit) local dialing in order to avoid interruption of services. Some other examples of services that may need to be re-programmed are:

life safety systems or medical monitoring devices

PBXs

fax machines

Internet dial-up numbers

fire or burglar alarm and security systems or gates

speed dialers

mobile or other wireless phone contact lists

call forwarding settings

voicemail services and other similar functions

Be sure to check your website, personal and business stationery, advertising materials, personal and business checks, contact information, your personal or pet ID tags, and other such items to ensure the area code is included.

What will remain the same?

Your telephone number, including current area code, will not change

The price of a call, coverage area, or other rates and services will not change due to the dialing change

What is a local call now will remain a local call regardless of the number of digits dialed

You will continue to dial 1+ the area code + telephone number for all long-distance calls

You will continue to dial a prefix (such as "9") when dialing from a multi-line telephone system (e.g., in a hotel, office building, etc.) as required

You can still dial just three digits to reach 711 (relay services) and 911 (emergency services)

If 211, 311, 411, 511, 611, or 811 are currently available in your community, continue to dial these codes with just three digits

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can still be reached by dialing 1-800-273-TALK (8255) even after the 988 code is in effect

Beginning July 16, 2022, dialing "988" will route your call to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Customers must continue to dial 1-800-273-8255 (TALK) to reach the Lifeline until July 16, 2022 .

For questions about the dialing procedure change, email the North American Numbering Plan Administrator (NANPA) at [email protected]. For additional information, visit the NANPA website and the FCC website.

