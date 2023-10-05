NEW DISTILLERY RECORD ACHIEVED FOR THE GLEN GRANT AFTER THE VISIONARY 68-YEAR-OLD SELLS FOR £212,500 ($256,636 USD) AT THE DISTILLERS ONE OF ONE, THE SECOND RECORD-BREAKING AUCTION IN TWO WEEKS

News provided by

The Glen Grant

05 Oct, 2023, 15:12 ET

This rare 68-Year-Old follows last week's landmark auction sale of Devotion 70-Year-Old for £81,250 ($101,300 USD), with both lots set to benefit charitable organisations in Scotland

ROTHES, Scotland, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Glen Grant Single Malt Scotch Whisky today announces The Visionary 68-Year-Old has sold for £212,500 ($256,636 USD) - doubling the original high estimate- at The Distillers One of One Auction, with proceeds set to benefit the Distillers' Charity.

Continue Reading
The Visionary (PRNewsfoto/The Glen Grant)
The Visionary (PRNewsfoto/The Glen Grant)

This news comes on the heels of last week's landmark auction in partnership with Sotheby's, in which the Devotion 70-Year-Old was sold for £81,250 ($101,300 USD). As the gavel fell at the Distillers One of One, the one-of-a-kind Visionary – the oldest whisky present at the auction – now holds a world record price for a whisky from The Glen Grant in its 180-year history and secured the distillery a top three spot of the 39 lots in this year's auction.

Aged for 68 years and drawn from a single oloroso sherry cask, The Visionary rare offering showcases the exceptional quality of the Glen Grant whiskies at high age.  While a relative newcomer to the auction scene, The Glen Grant's recent successes highlight the meticulous maturation approach and collectability of the distillery that has called Speyside home since 1840.

ABOUT THE VISIONARY

Taking inspiration from the James 'The Major' Grant's travels and passion for conservation and nature, the innovative 1.6L hand -blown battuto-cut magnum decanter and precious stone Malachite stopper, is housed within a period-inspired presentation case. The decanter design takes cues from rich Victoriana and the very vessels in which 'The Major' brought back exotic plant and flower discoveries to the distillery glasshouses in his beloved Garden of Splendours now at the distillery grounds. 

Matured in a single sherry cask number 835 and filled in 1955, this rare whisky captures hues of Autumn gold, reflective of leaves within the Gardens of Splendours.  At 68 Years Old, the aroma begins with soft ripe orchard fruits and merges seamlessly into buttery, toffee notes, with a delicate touch of smoke.  To taste, there is a good balance of fruity vanilla with sweet Sherry and the finish is rich and robust, making for a long and lasting mouthfeel defined by sweet dried fruits, a touch of spice and soft smokiness. 

Proceeds from the sale will go to The Distillers' Charity, which is transforming the life chances of young people in Scotland, by helping them to develop knowledge, confidence, resilience and skills to set them up for life and work.

@theglengrant 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2239954/Glen_Grant_The_Visionary.jpg

SOURCE The Glen Grant

Also from this source

LA DISTILLERIE DE WHISKY ÉCOSSAIS SINGLE MALT THE GLEN GRANT PRÉSENTE THE VISIONARY, LE PLUS ANCIEN SINGLE MALT PROPOSÉ À LA VENTE AUX ENCHÈRES DE DISTILLERS ONE OF ONE

THE GLEN GRANT SINGLE MALT SCOTCH WHISKY STELLT THE VISIONARY VOR; DER ÄLTESTE SINGLE MALT AUF DER AUKTION DISTILLERS ONE OF ONE

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.