New Documentary Seeks to Tell True Story of Columbus

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Oct. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A new documentary on Christopher Columbus co-produced by the Knights of Columbus and the National Columbus Education Foundation with narration by Chazz Palminteri will premiere nationally this Columbus Day Weekend.

Courage and Conviction: The True Story of Christopher Columbus examines the life and legacy of the historic figure credited with the discovery of the New World.

The documentary provides insight into the skills of Christopher Columbus as a sea navigator, as well as his deep desire to evangelize and bring Christianity throughout the world. The film also shows why Christopher Columbus continues to engender admiration for his Catholic faith.

Knights of Columbus Supreme Knight Carl Anderson, who is featured in the documentary, commented, "Columbus did not discover a perfect world, nor did he build one. However, he introduced the possibility for those who came after him to create a better one. Through this film, we present an honest review of his legacy."

Weaving in expert interviews and archival footage, the film looks at the origins of Columbus Day and the symbolic role that Columbus has held for Catholic immigrants, especially Italian Americans. The documentary also examines questions about the legacy of Christopher Columbus and what gave rise to modern-day feelings of antipathy towards the explorer.

The documentary's narrator, Chazz Palminteri, is an Academy-Award nominated actor, screenwriter, producer and playwright — best known for his roles in Bullets Over Broadway and A Bronx Tale.

Courage and Conviction: The True Story of Christopher Columbus will be broadcast on EWTN on October 11 at 10 p.m. and October 12 at 6:30 p.m. and will be available for streaming at kofc.org/columbus on October 12 at 7 p.m.

About the Knights of Columbus

The Knights of Columbus is one of the world's leading fraternal and service organizations, with 2 million members in more than 16,000 parish-based councils. During the past year, Knights around the world donated more than 77 million service hours and $187 million for worthy causes in their communities. The organization also offers extensive life insurance services to members and their families, resulting in more than $114 billion of life insurance in force. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors offers investment services to individuals and institutions in accord with Catholic social teachings. From helping children in need, to providing wheelchairs for the disabled, to helping stock food banks, to offering top-rated and affordable insurance products to its members, the Knights of Columbus has supported families and communities for more than 138 years.

About the National Columbus Education Foundation

The National Columbus Education Foundation was organized to conduct and distribute research, studies and analysis relating to Christopher Columbus. Comprised of members from all major national Italian-American organizations — Columbus Citizens Foundation, the Italian Sons and Daughters of America (ISDA), the National Italian American Foundation (NIAF), the Order Sons and Daughters of Italy in America (OSDIA), and UNICO National — the Foundation intends to develop policy solutions and proposals to address the preservation of Columbus Day with an emphasis on correcting the false narrative surrounding the famed explorer. For more information, visit www.knowcolumbus.org.

