New EAM-Mosca Unitizer Max-Core Answers End of Line Load and Pallet Strapping Needs

The Revolutionary Six-Head Strapping Solution Can Adapt to Manufacturers' Unique Product Requirements, Maximizing Operational Flexibility, to Future-Proof Operations

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, Pa., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EAM-Mosca has officially released the ground-breaking Max-Core Unitizer, the ultimate answer to both present and future end-of-line load and pallet strapping needs. The new machine was unveiled during EAM-Mosca's recent attendance at the 2024 SuperCorr Expo in Orlando, Florida. The Max-Core is an innovative addition to EAM-Mosca's already impressive line of strapping and wrapping machines. It is uniquely designed as a future-proof answer for manufacturers seeking an efficient, effective, and adaptable end-of-line strapping solution.

"We anticipate the Max-Core being the core of our unitizer portfolio going forward." Post this The New Max-Core unitizer equipped with (6) narrow-spaced SoniXs strapping heads is designed to future-proof your operations.

"We anticipate the Max-Core being the core of our unitizer portfolio going forward, and the standard for unitizers in the future." - Greg Leighton, VP of Sales for USA and Canada

The Max-Core unitizer enables customers to achieve peak productivity through the incorporation of up to six, narrow spaced SoniXs® strap heads. The machine's unparalleled ability to adapt to specific end-of-line strapping requirements means manufacturers can match the machine to their production needs both now and in the future.

The Max-Core's multiple strap heads are symmetrically positioned in the platen, ensuring the highest rate of single platen hits and maximum compliance with varying product needs. It is equipped with high-tension narrow SoniXs strap heads. All head positions are pre-wired as a standard feature, making it easier to relocate heads and strap tracks as needed.

The machine is also extremely versatile and is designed to drop into many pre-existing unitizer production lines with minimal to no additional conveyor modifications. The Max-Core conveyor bed comes in a standard 63" or optional 66" length. It can strap up to 220 loads per hour, with loads varying in width from 20″ to 98″, and in height from 8″ to 96″. The strapping can be applied with up to 7,000 lbs. of electric compression. Common additional features include pallet lances, turntable and MoscaTrak diagnostics.

The Max-Core is an end-of-line strapping machine designed to go the distance. It can adapt to a wide variety of manufacturing and packaging needs and comes with EAM-Mosca's track record as a reliable OEM partner with strong aftermarket services. This includes technical support, on-site technician training, and remote troubleshooting capabilities. All of these advantages help maintain low operating costs, minimal maintenance, and peak uptime, resulting in a low total cost of ownership (TCO).

Taken altogether, the Max-Core, commercially available in Q3 2025, will enter the market as a best-in-class machine. It is a comprehensive solution designed to future-proof a manufacturer's needs and maximize operational flexibility for the foreseeable future.

About EAM-Mosca

EAM-Mosca, founded in 1982, is an industrial equipment supplier of end-of-line packaging machines that is headquartered in Hazle Township, Pennsylvania with further operations in Canada, Mexico, and Brazil as a key member of globally present, Germany-based MOSCA Group. The international MOSCA brand was founded in 1966, giving it a track record of industrial excellence that stretches back over half a century. Learn more at eammosca.com .

