New Edition of Seminal Text "Solid-State Materials in Pharmaceutical Chemistry" Released by Industry Leaders

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Improved Pharma is proud to announce the release of the highly anticipated second edition of Solid-State Materials in Pharmaceutical Chemistry: Properties, Characterization, and Applications, published by John Wiley & Sons. Co-authored by distinguished experts Stephen R. Byrn, George Zografi, and Xiaoming (Sean) Chen, this comprehensive volume serves as an essential resource for scientists and researchers navigating the complex landscape of drug development.

New Book: Solid-State Materials in Pharmaceutical Chemistry

The new edition provides an in-depth exploration of the solid-state properties of pharmaceutical materials, a critical factor in ensuring the safety, efficacy, and stability of medicines. Updated to reflect significant advancements in the field, the book covers a wide range of topics including small molecule compounds, peptides, proteins, and the latest regulatory considerations.

"This second edition represents a major milestone in our understanding of pharmaceutical solids," said Stephen R. Byrn, co-author of the book and CSO of Improved Pharma. "The pharmaceutical landscape has shifted dramatically since our last edition, particularly with the rise of complex molecules and accelerated development timelines. Our goal was to create a guide that not only addresses these new challenges but also empowers scientists with the fundamental principles needed to innovate and solve the toughest problems in formulation and manufacturing."

The book combines theoretical foundations with practical applications, making it an indispensable tool for both academic researchers and industry professionals. It details the characterization of polymorphs, solvates, and amorphous forms, while offering strategies for controlling these properties throughout the drug product lifecycle.

"We are incredibly proud to see this level of expertise shared with the broader scientific community," said Pamela Smith, COO of Improved Pharma. "Stephen, George, and Sean have distilled decades of experience into a resource that will undoubtedly shape the future of pharmaceutical development. At Improved Pharma, we witness the impact of these solid-state principles every day as we help our clients bring life-saving therapies to market, and this book captures that cutting-edge knowledge perfectly."

About the Book

Solid-State Materials in Pharmaceutical Chemistry: Properties, Characterization, and Applications, 2nd Edition (ISBN: 978-1-394-25444-6) offers a rigorous examination of the physical properties of pharmaceutical solids. It is available for purchase through major retailers, including Amazon and Wiley.

About Improved Pharma

Improved Pharma is a research, consulting, and information company dedicated to improving pharmaceutical methods, formulations, and processes. Services include solid-state form studies , formulation design, synchrotron techniques, analytical testing , and expert consulting for the development and defense of intellectual property matters. The company was founded in 2006 by Stephen and Sarah Byrn, who also founded SSCI.

For more information about Improved Pharma's services, please visit https://improvedpharma.com/.

