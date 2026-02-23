New EduFable™ book from Dr. Brad Johnson highlights transformational leadership in schools

BLOOMINGTON, Ind., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Solution Tree, a leading educational publisher and professional learning organization, is pleased to announce the release of Coffee With the Custodian: A New Principal, an Unexpected Teacher, and Lessons in Leadership, written by sought-after speaker, global guru educator, and best-selling author, Dr. Brad Johnson.

Designed for leaders at every level, this powerful EduFable™ celebrates the everyday moments that shape meaningful leadership in schools. Through a simple yet profound story of a principal and a custodian, Coffee With the Custodian highlights how true influence is built through presence, trust, and relational intelligence.

Blending narrative storytelling with practical insight, leaders who pick up this story-centered guide will find 10 transformational principles that shift the focus from compliance to a steadfast commitment to people, along with a complete study guide that supports individual reflection and collaborative learning.

By centering relationships, consistency, and care, Dr. Johnson offers a timeless reminder that lasting leadership begins and ends with people.

Coffee With the Custodian is now available for purchase on SolutionTree.com .

About the Author

Brad Johnson, EdD, is one of the most inspiring voices in educational leadership and is ranked third on the Global Gurus list of the world's top education professionals in 2025. A highly sought-after international keynote speaker, best-selling author, and leadership coach, he is known for helping schools and organizations around the world strengthen trust, culture, and connection through what he calls relational leadership.

About Solution Tree

For over 26 years, Solution Tree has worked to transform education worldwide, empowering educators to raise student achievement.

