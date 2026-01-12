Solution Tree Launches New Podcast Beyond the Pages with Solution Tree, Hosted by Rob J. Meyer, EdD

BLOOMINGTON, Ind., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Solution Tree, a leading educational publisher and professional learning organization, is proud to announce the launch of its newest podcast, Beyond the Pages with Solution Tree, hosted by Rob J. Meyer, EdD. Drawing inspiration from the success of Solution Tree's Charting New Paths in K–12 Education podcast, Beyond the Pages with Solution Tree brings listeners deeper into the ideas, insights, and stories that shape the field of education today. Each episode features candid conversations with Solution Tree authors who share expert guidance, practical strategies, and real-world experiences designed to empower educators everywhere.

"Beyond the Pages is all about connection—connecting educators to new ideas, to one another, and to the incredible work happening across schools," said Meyer. "By diving deeper into the books and minds of Solution Tree authors, we hope to inspire actionable change in classrooms and communities."

A Podcast Designed for Today's Educators

Recognizing that educators increasingly turn to on-demand audio for professional learning and inspiration, Beyond the Pages with Solution Tree delivers thoughtfully curated episodes that explore emerging trends, tackle common challenges, and highlight practical takeaways. Whether listeners are new to the profession or seasoned leaders, the podcast offers accessible, high-impact content that fits into busy schedules.

The podcast premiered on January 8, 2026, with an episode titled "Cultural Caring," featuring renowned education thought leaders Douglas Reeves and Robert Eaker, two of the most influential voices in contemporary school improvement and instructional leadership. Reeves, a bestselling author and internationally recognized speaker, has spent decades helping educators translate research into practical strategies that improve learning outcomes for all students. Joining him is Eaker, a pioneer of the Professional Learning Communities (PLC) movement whose work has reshaped how schools build collaborative cultures focused on collective responsibility and continuous improvement. Together, they discuss their latest release, Cultural Caring: Promoting Resilience and Learning Through Relationships ( learn more ). This debut conversation explores how intentional, relationship-centered practices can strengthen student resilience, deepen engagement, and create the conditions for lasting academic success.

About the Host: Rob J. Meyer, EdD

Rob J. Meyer is an accomplished educator and author dedicated to helping schools build cultures of learning and collaboration. He currently serves as the director of secondary teaching and learning at Monona Grove School District in Wisconsin. With more than 20 years of experience in education, he has served as a social studies teacher, assistant principal, principal, and 4K–12 curriculum and instruction director. A respected voice in professional learning and school leadership, Meyer is the author of two influential Solution Tree books:

Propel Your PLC at Work®: Leadership and Coaching Activities for Enriching the Process

This practical guide offers clear explanations of the four critical questions of the PLC at Work® process, along with discussion prompts and coaching activities to help teams focus on student learning, identify knowledge gaps, and implement effective instructional strategies.



The Big Book of Tools for RTI at Work™

Coauthored with William M. Ferriter and Mike Mattos, this comprehensive resource provides educators with practical tools for implementing a highly effective multitiered system of supports (MTSS), ensuring high levels of learning for every student.

Through Beyond the Pages, Dr. Meyer brings his extensive experience in leadership, coaching, and systems thinking to facilitate meaningful dialogue with educators and thought leaders. Beyond the Pages with Solution Tree will be available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and the Solution Tree website.

About Solution Tree

For over 26 years, Solution Tree has worked to transform education worldwide, empowering educators to raise student achievement.

