Order Now: Results Coaching Empowers K-12 Principals, Superintendents & Coaches to Become Transformational Leaders

Jan 14, 2026, 11:08 ET
BLOOMINGTON, Ind., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Now available from Solution Tree, Results Coaching: Transforming From Leader to Coach Leader is a groundbreaking new book from the founders of Results Coaching: Kathryn Kee, Karen Anderson, Vicky Dearing, and Frances Shuster. Backed by their International Coaching Federation (ICF) credentials and decades of leadership coaching experience in K-12 Education, the authors offer a powerful new roadmap to help leaders evolve into transformational Coach Leaders.
This book is a must-read for school administrators, superintendents, organizational leaders, and anyone responsible for developing others. Combining coaching science, emotional intelligence, and real-world leadership tools, the book is designed to elevate both individual and team performance.
With a wealth of research, testimonies, and insights into the authors' personal coaching journeys, Results Coaching stretches any leader's capacity to become a new kind of leader—one who inspires and encourages others to transform their lives for the better.
"Leadership today demands more than authority—it demands empathy, presence, and the ability to inspire transformation," said lead author Kathryn Kee. "This book equips leaders with ICF-aligned coaching practices that spark growth and unlock potential."
Key Themes & Takeaways:
- Learn and apply ICF-aligned coaching competencies in leadership
- Shift from traditional management to coaching and development-focused leadership
- Master the Essential Skills: Committed listening, powerful paraphrasing, presumed positive intent and reflective feedback
- Use the SCARF model and emotional intelligence habits to navigate conflict and foster team trust
- Strengthen team dynamics, performance, and leader presence through structured, empowering conversations
- Sustain yourself and others through emotionally intelligent, balanced, and authentic leadership
Designed for principals, superintendents, executive coaches, and education leaders, Results Coaching is filled with actionable tools, inspiring stories, and a clear path to becoming a Coach Leader who builds lasting influence and impact.
Results Coaching specializes in professional coaching, training, and development services aimed at fostering and supporting more confident, competent, and courageous leaders.
ISBN: 979-8-89374-001-1
Price: $48.95 USD | $66.00 CAD
Format: Paperback | 256+ pages | 8.5" x 11"
Publication Date: December 31, 2025
Publisher: Solution Tree
