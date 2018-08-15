New Efficacy Research Demonstrates IXL's Proven Record of Success

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, IXL Learning, the K-12 personalized learning platform used by 1 in 9 U.S. students, announced it has conducted research studies in 12 U.S. states that reveal schools using IXL consistently outperform schools using any other program or method. Trusted by schools in 95 of the 100 top districts, IXL makes personalized learning simple for teachers to implement through its Continuous Diagnostic, comprehensive curriculum and guidance, and actionable real-time Analytics.

IXL's efficacy studies examined all 42,940 public schools in 12 states (including many of the most populous), and represent some of the largest research reports that have ever been published in the edtech industry. All schools using IXL were included in the study regardless of their amount of usage or methods of implementation. Even so, the results in all states show that IXL schools score higher on standardized assessments than non-IXL schools, by as much as 16 percentile points. And, schools that used IXL for multiple years demonstrated increasing gains over time.

"Over the last 10 years, we've built an integrated learning solution that makes it easier than ever for teachers to personalize learning," said Paul Mishkin, CEO of IXL Learning. "These studies are validation that IXL's unique approach to learning—which includes built-in guidance to give each student the right learning opportunities at the perfect time, and meaningful insights to help teachers make better instructional decisions every day—truly works."

IXL's efficacy studies show that there are many different ways to optimize student learning. Key findings include:

A little IXL can go a long way

IXL schools with 15 or more questions answered per student, per week, outperformed similar schools with less IXL usage, showing that IXL does not require a significant time investment to see results.

Consistent usage boosts student performance

Schools that used IXL for two or three years performed better on state assessments than schools that used IXL for just one school year. Findings also reveal that schools using both IXL Math and IXL Language Arts saw increased gains on state tests compared to schools using one subject.

Mastery matters

Research also found that one additional IXL skill mastered, per student, per week, would lead to a large learning gain. In the case of California , the expected number of students with proficient scores would increase by as much as 10 percentage points.

"Our schools are founded on a personalized learning approach, and IXL provides an efficient solution that allows students to practice at their instructional level and work on a logical sequence of skill-building to ultimately achieve mastery," said Anthony Claypool, director of assessment and data for Distinctive Schools in Chicago, Illinois. "We constantly monitor students' progress towards state standards, and IXL has helped our students progress between assessments and reinforced our portfolio of evidence to support standards-based grades."

IXL covers math, English language arts, science, social studies and Spanish, and is aligned to the Common Core and all state standards. Currently, more than 350,000 teachers and 7 million students around the world are using IXL.

