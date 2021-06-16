New El Bandido Yankee Tequila Company Kicks Off Nationwide Rollout Of Confirmed 100% Additive-free, Ultra Premium Tequila

CHICAGO and BLOOMINGTON, Ill., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A mysterious bandit has arrived to steal the hearts of tequila aficionados. El Bandido Yankee Tequila Company, a new ultra premium spirits brand, today announces the launch of its first two expressions, a Tequila Blanco and a Tequila Reposado. The rollout kicks off in Illinois, with distribution partner Breakthru Beverage Group, along with Texas and Michigan launches with Republic National Distributing Company. El Bandido Yankee Tequila Company will continue nationwide distribution throughout the remainder of 2021.

The company, founded by packaging mogul and former NFL player James Robert Morris and restaurateur and NHL Hall of Fame Hockey Player Chris Chelios, was launched after years of discussions around developing a spirit true to their values – to boldly pursue excellence without apologies and with the utmost integrity. The ultra premium tequila is crafted in the Highlands of Jalisco, using traditional methods – hand-harvested agave, stone ovens and copper stills.

Handcrafted from start to finish under the direction of Master Distiller Karina Rojo at El Viejito Distillery in Atotonilco El Alto, Jalisco, El Bandido Yankee tequila is made from 100% blue weber agave and further distinguishes itself as an all-natural, confirmed additive-free tequila as established by Tequila Matchmaker's Confirmed Additive-Free program.

El Bandido Yankee tequila is crafted in a fully transparent process using centuries-old tequila making traditions. The hand-selected blue weber agave is slow-roasted for 40 hours in stone ovens and twice distilled in copper pots. For further refinement, the tequila is oxygenated to produce El Bandido Yankee's signature finish.

The result is a criminally smooth profile that fully showcases the region's blue weber agave with zero masking and zero additives. El Bandido Yankee's Blanco expression features a refined crisp finish with citrus, pepper and vanilla notes and a buttery profile. To create the Reposado expression, the tequila is aged in stripped and recharred American Oak bourbon barrels. The added step of recharring yields a warm agave presence with delicious hints of toasted oak, herbal and vanilla notes.

"We knew we had the infrastructure to create a fantastic tasting, smooth tequila at an accessible price point," said El Bandido Yankee's Founder James Robert Morris, a former NFL player and a champion for multiculturalism, who operates 15+ certified Minority Business Enterprise companies and was the lead donor for Kansas State University's new Morris Multicultural Center. "We didn't cut corners and are fully transparent about how and where it's crafted. Sustainable practices were also a top priority to us, and our tequila is only made using fully mature agave. We partnered with El Viejito because of their dedication to process, people and the land."

El Bandido Yankee's branding and label reflect its deep ties to the renowned Jalisco region, along with its playful depiction of a mysterious bandido who's always ready to chase down fun and raise a glass in celebration.

"El Bandido's essence is a passion to live boldly and share generously. It's this ethos that drives us personally and professionally," said El Bandido Yankee Founder Chris Chelios, a three-time Stanley Cup Champion and hospitality industry entrepreneur. "El Bandido is about jumping right in to create memorable moments with family and friends with a delicious tasting drink that's thoughtfully made."

The company is dedicated to building long-term, impactful relationships that honor the people and land of the Jalisco region. El Bandido Yankee has committed a portion of net proceeds from the sale of its tequila, as well as 100% of net proceeds from the sale of its merchandise to those efforts. The company is collaborating with S.A.C.R.E.D, a not-for-profit focused on improving the lives of people in rural Mexican communities where agave spirits are made, to identify and support vital community needs.

The SRP for each 750 ml bottle is $39.99 for Blanco and $44.99 for Reposado. El Bandido Yankee launches with support from established spirits importer PKGD Group, which has secured national reach with leading distributors.

To find El Bandido Yankee Tequila or learn more, visit elbandidoyankee.com .

About El Bandido Yankee Tequila Company

El Bandido Yankee Tequila Company is an independent spirits company founded by James Robert Morris and Chris Chelios, both former professional athletes and entrepreneurs in the packaging, entertainment and restaurant areas. El Bandido Yankee's ultra premium, criminally smooth tequilas are handcrafted from start to finish at El Viejito Distillery in Atotonilco El Alto, Jalisco, using centuries-old processes. Twice distilled and fully oxygenated, its tequilas are made with fully mature, 100% blue weber agave and are confirmed additive-free. El Bandido Yankee tequila is crafted using sustainable practices and collaborates with not-for-profit S.A.C.R.E.D. to improve the lives of people in rural Mexican communities. To learn more about El Bandido Yankee Tequila, visit www.elbandidoyankee.com.

About El Viejito Distillery

Founded in 1937 by Don Indalecio Nuñez Muro, the historic El Viejito Distillery today remains committed to preserving its time-honored traditions of producing handcrafted tequila. The distillery far exceeds all environmental standards by maintaining a voluntary certification. Dedicated to elevating and celebrating women in the industry, more than 50% of its employees are women.

About PKGD Group

PKGD Group is a spirits brand management, importer and consulting group that provides sales infrastructure and distributor management nationwide. Its growing portfolio is focused on agave spirits and whiskeys.

About Breakthru Beverage Group

Breakthru Beverage Group is one of the leading alcohol wholesalers in the United States and the largest broker in Canada representing a full total beverage alcohol portfolio of spirits, wine and beer. Breakthru is committed to diversity, equity and inclusion and supports a wide range of notable organizations as well as local charitable initiatives across its North American footprint. Across all markets, Breakthru aligns a nimble and insightful approach to sales, marketing and operations. Family ownership is active in the business and committed to being stewards of heritage and champions of innovation. For more information, visit www.BreakthruBev.com.

SOURCE El Bandido Yankee Tequila Company