New Energy Equity achieves Gold Certification for advancements on DEIJ issues

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New Energy Equity, a wholly owned subsidiary of ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE), announced it has achieved Gold Certification through the Diversity Equity Inclusion and Justice (DEIJ) Certification Program from the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA). By earning this certification, New Energy and its subsidiaries, Energy Support Services and Versiris Energy, showcase their dedication to fostering a more inclusive workplace and culture in the solar industry.

"Receiving the Gold Certification from SEIA's DEIJ program is a major achievement and a source of great pride for us," said Lindsey Gillis, Chief Administrative Officer at New Energy. "This certification underscores New Energy's ongoing dedication to equity, inclusion, and cultivating a supportive environment where employees can thrive both professionally and personally."

The company earned Gold Certification by successfully finishing a series of content modules in the association's DEIJ program, including topics such as LGBTQ+ and disability inclusion in the workplace, mentorship, recruiting practices, and conflict resolution. The program guides participants through a broad range of modules on inclusion topics, requiring them to demonstrate policies, procedures, and initiatives that help create a more inclusive work environment, serve the communities they work in, and attract, hire, promote, and retain diverse talent.

New Energy Equity LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE), develops, finances, operates, and manages solar power generation assets, providing clean electricity to commercial, industrial, municipal, and utility customers under long-term contracts. New Energy Equity has successfully developed over 500 megawatts of solar projects and closed more than $1.2 billion in clean energy investments. To learn more, visit http://www.newenergyequity.com .

