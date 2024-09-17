New Energy Equity achieves Gold Certification for advancements on DEIJ issues

News provided by

New Energy Equity

Sep 17, 2024, 09:00 ET

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New Energy Equity, a wholly owned subsidiary of ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE), announced it has achieved Gold Certification through the Diversity Equity Inclusion and Justice (DEIJ) Certification Program from the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA). By earning this certification, New Energy and its subsidiaries, Energy Support Services and Versiris Energy, showcase their dedication to fostering a more inclusive workplace and culture in the solar industry.

Continue Reading
SEIA DEIJ Gold Certification
SEIA DEIJ Gold Certification

"Receiving the Gold Certification from SEIA's DEIJ program is a major achievement and a source of great pride for us," said Lindsey Gillis, Chief Administrative Officer at New Energy. "This certification underscores New Energy's ongoing dedication to equity, inclusion, and cultivating a supportive environment where employees can thrive both professionally and personally."

The company earned Gold Certification by successfully finishing a series of content modules in the association's DEIJ program, including topics such as LGBTQ+ and disability inclusion in the workplace, mentorship, recruiting practices, and conflict resolution. The program guides participants through a broad range of modules on inclusion topics, requiring them to demonstrate policies, procedures, and initiatives that help create a more inclusive work environment, serve the communities they work in, and attract, hire, promote, and retain diverse talent.

New Energy is one of just three companies in the solar industry to achieve the Gold level certification, having already been awarded the Bronze and Silver certifications.

New Energy Equity LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE), develops, finances, operates, and manages solar power generation assets, providing clean electricity to commercial, industrial, municipal, and utility customers under long-term contracts. New Energy Equity has successfully developed over 500 megawatts of solar projects and closed more than $1.2 billion in clean energy investments. To learn more, visit http://www.newenergyequity.com.

Contact:

Kyle Wehnes

Director - Marketing

New Energy Equity

262-366-9223

[email protected]

SOURCE New Energy Equity

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Energy Support Services' cutting-edge solution of using farm animals for site maintenance makes solar possible in challenging location

Energy Support Services' cutting-edge solution of using farm animals for site maintenance makes solar possible in challenging location

Energy Support Services (ESS), a wholly owned subsidiary of New Energy Equity, LLC, has launched an innovative agrivoltaics solution with DSD...
New Energy Equity announces Tim Ahrens as Senior Vice President of Development

New Energy Equity announces Tim Ahrens as Senior Vice President of Development

New Energy Equity, national developer and financier of community and commercial solar projects, has named Tim Ahrens as its Senior Vice President of...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Alternative Energies

Image1

Environmental Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics