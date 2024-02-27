New Energy Equity announces Tim Ahrens as Senior Vice President of Development

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New Energy Equity, national developer and financier of community and commercial solar projects, has named Tim Ahrens as its Senior Vice President of Development. Ahrens will be responsible for leading New Energy's strategic development, encompassing land acquisition, interconnection, and permitting.

New Energy Equity's Senior Vice President of Development, Tim Ahrens
Ahrens has spent more than 25 years working towards a cleaner future with 13 of those years developing wind and solar projects. At his previous company, Ahrens built and led the development effort for community solar projects across seven states. Prior to developing renewable energy projects, Ahrens consulted on utility scale wind projects supporting developers with their resource and energy assessment campaigns across the country. In his new role with New Energy, Ahrens will lead and coordinate efforts to ensure all projects are developed using best-in-class development practices, leveraging his market intelligence and insight.

"Tim's outstanding leadership and history of success with distributed generation and community solar allows him to have an immediate impact stepping into this new role," said New Energy Chief Operations Officer Dean Eastlake. "Along with his depth of experience in the solar industry, Tim brings a robust network and resources that will allow New Energy to expand our development capabilities and accelerate growth."

"New Energy is a well-established, respected full-service developer and project owner within the industry," said Ahrens. "To build upon the strong existing foundation and strategically lead the deployment of renewables with a team of this caliber presents a tremendous opportunity."

About New Energy Equity

New Energy Equity LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE), develops, finances, operates, and manages solar power generation assets, providing clean electricity to commercial, industrial, municipal, and utility customers under long-term contracts. New Energy Equity has successfully developed over 500MW of solar projects and closed more than $1.2 billion in clean energy investments. To learn more, visit http://www.newenergyequity.com.

