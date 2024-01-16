New Energy Equity raises $200,000 for Folds of Honor

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New Energy Equity LLC, a national developer of community and commercial solar projects, has donated $200,000 to Folds of Honor through its Lift as We Climb Foundation.

New Energy Equity LCC has donated $200,000 to Folds of Honor through its Lift as We Climb Foundation. Post this Pictured from left are Josh Kunkel (president of New Energy Equity), Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Paul McQuigg (Folds of Honor speaker), Matt Hankey (CEO and co-founder of New Energy Equity), Michelle Landes (Folds of Honor regional impact officer), and Jim Wrathall (president of the Lift As We Climb Foundation and general counsel for New Energy Equity).

Each year, New Energy Equity's Lift As We Climb Foundation contributes to nonprofits aligning with the company's mission of leaving behind a better world. Last fall, New Energy Equity hosted its annual charity golf tournament to support Folds of Honor, a national organization that provides educational scholarships to the families of fallen or disabled U.S. military members and first responders.

Through sponsorships, donations, contests and auctions, New Energy Equity raised more than $200,000 for the nonprofit through the golf tournament held in Queenstown, Maryland.

"Giving back in our communities is a core value of New Energy Equity. We are honored for the second year to support the vitally important mission of Folds of Honor through the Lift As We Climb Golf Tournament," said Jim Wrathall, New Energy Equity general counsel and president of the Lift As We Climb Foundation. "Through the generosity of our clients, partners, and employees, we are thrilled to have far exceeded our goal and proud to make a lasting impact through this donation in the lives of more than 40 Folds of Honor scholarship recipients."

Air Force Lt Col Dan Rooney, Folds of Honor founder and CEO, expressed his gratitude for the donation.

"I am deeply thankful to the entire team at New Energy Equity," Rooney said. "Their selfless hard work and dedication resulted in over 40 life-changing academic scholarships. While Folds had a record-setting year in providing funds, the need remains great. New Energy Equity wants to help ensure that every qualified applicant has a chance to succeed in life."

About New Energy Equity

New Energy Equity LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE), develops, finances, operates, and manages solar power generation assets, providing clean electricity to commercial, industrial, municipal, and utility customers under long-term contracts. New Energy Equity has successfully developed over 500MW of solar projects and closed more than $1.2 billion in clean energy investments. To learn more, visit http://www.newenergyequity.com .

About Folds of Honor

Folds of Honor is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of US military service members and first responders who have fallen or been disabled while serving our country and communities. Our educational scholarships support private school tuition or tutoring in grades K-12, tuition for college, technical or trade school and post-graduate work, including a master's degree, doctorate, or professional program. Funds for a second bachelor's degree or trade/technical program certification are also available. Since its inception in 2007, Folds of Honor has awarded over 51,000 scholarships totaling about $240 million in all 50 states. Among the students served, 45 percent are minorities. It is rated a four-star charity by Charity Navigator and Platinum on Candid. It was founded by Lt Col Dan Rooney, the only-ever F-16 fighter pilot (with three combat tours in Iraq) and PGA Professional. He is currently stationed at Headquarters Air Force Recruiting Service Detachment 1, at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas. For more information or to donate in support of a Folds of Honor scholarship visit FoldsOfHonor.org.

Media contact :

Keri Fisher, Sr. Director of Marketing, [email protected]

Glenn Greenspan, Director of Public Relations, [email protected]

SOURCE New Energy Equity