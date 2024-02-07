New Energy Equity names Jackie Chambers as chief investment officer

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New Energy Equity, national developer and financier of community and commercial solar projects, has welcomed Jackie Chambers to its leadership team as chief investment officer. Chambers will be responsible for shaping project finance strategy and the execution of monetizing and financing New Energy Equity's pipeline of projects.

With 13 years in the solar industry, Chambers brings valuable perspective to New Energy Equity and significant experience in project finance, direct project origination and project acquisitions.

Jackie Chambers is chief investment officer at New Energy Equity.

At PNC Energy Capital, Chambers developed tax equity financing solutions across nearly all solar industry segments, including behind-the-meter roof-mounts, utility-scale, and community solar, via sale-leasebacks and partnership flips. She also participated in the financing of over $500 million of solar assets in addition to fuel cell and battery storage projects. Most recently, as vice president of channel origination at Nexamp, Chambers led the community solar project acquisition team and successfully closed on over 300MWdc of assets.

"Jackie is an exceptional addition to the New Energy team and will make a significant contribution to shaping our organization's financial strategy and accelerating future growth," said New Energy President Josh Kunkel. "With a wealth of experience in both solar and finance, Jackie will have an immediate impact at New Energy, driving our financial goals as we continue to work to leave behind a better world through solar deployment."

Chambers said she is excited to join the New Energy team.

"The New Energy team is impassioned and mission driven, with a strong track record of excellence," Chambers said. "I look forward to leveraging the skill sets that I have gained over these past 13 years in the solar industry, including financing and project development, to contribute to New Energy's continued growth and success."

