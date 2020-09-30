New Energy Equity Completes Solar Project in Muskegon Heights, MI

New Energy Equity's role in this project is to provide the upfront financing and oversee the installation of the solar array, allowing the city to pay no upfront costs on the project. NEE will continue to work with CHE and the city of Muskegon Heights to develop at least five solar projects. In addition to the new jobs and clean energy this 645-kilowatt system will provide, the city anticipates an offset of nearly 50% of their current electric consumption.

"New Energy Equity is excited to expand our footprint to the state of Michigan," says CEO & President of NEE, Matt Hankey. "We are thrilled to partner with the city of Muskegon Heights to provide a solar project at no upfront cost, allowing the city to allocate funds to other initiatives while also investing in a cleaner future for their community."

This project will expand to include the roofs of a filtration plant, city hall, and other municipal buildings throughout the city.

"New Energy Equity's involvement in this project has led to a prosperous partnership between our organizations, and has led to many opportunities within the municipalities that surround Muskegon Heights," says CHE Community Development Director, Jon Ledsworth, "We look forward to working together with NEE to make our state's municipalities' renewable energy desires and initiatives a reality."

