New Energy Storage Projects Will Support A Cleaner, More Reliable Power Grid

San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) announced today that five new energy storage projects totaling 83.5 megawatts (MW) and one demand response program equaling 4.5 MW have been approved by the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC). The 83.5 MW of energy storage will help improve grid reliability and integrate more renewables, creating a cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable future. The projects will add lithium-ion battery storage facilities in San Diego and south Orange counties.

"The approval marks yet another milestone in our journey to create a clean energy future for every family and business in southern California," said Scott Drury, president of SDG&E. "These projects exemplify our commitment to expanding the use of innovative energy solutions such as battery storage and demand response to benefit customers and our communities."

Contracting with SDG&E in these projects include RES America, Advanced Microgrid Solutions, Fluence, Powin Energy, and Enel Green Power. OhmConnect has contracted with SDG&E to administer the demand response program. Demand response programs call on customers to conserve energy during heavy peak periods that cause strain on the power grid.

The energy storage facilities can harness clean energy when it is abundant and be used as a resource during peak times to power the local economy.

"I'm excited we're bringing more clean energy resources to San Diego and applaud SDG&E's push to add more battery storage projects across the region," said San Diego Mayor Kevin L. Faulconer. "These innovative projects will create good-paying jobs and help expand the use of renewable energy. I look forward to seeing this project come online next year and continue our collective journey toward a cleaner and greener San Diego."

Below are summaries of the approved projects:

Renewable Energy Systems (RES) America will build a 30 MW/120 MWh lithium-ion battery storage facility in San Diego, Calif. The project is expected to be completed by December 2019.

Advanced Microgrid Solutions will build a 4 MW/16 MWh lithium-ion battery storage facility in San Juan Capistrano, Calif. The project is expected to be completed by December 2019.

Fluence will build a 40 MW/160 MWh lithium-ion battery facility in Fallbrook, Calif. The project is expected to be completed by March 2021.

Powin Energy will build a 6.5 MW/26 MWh lithium-ion battery storage facility in Escondido, Calif. The project is expected to be completed by June 2021.

Enel Green Power will build a 3 MW/12 MWh lithium-ion battery storage facility in Poway, Calif. The project is expected to be completed by December 2021.

OhmConnect is providing a demand response program for the equivalent of 4.5 MW.

Energy storage is playing a key role in SDG&E's commitment to deliver clean, safe and reliable energy. By 2030, the company expects to develop or interconnect more than 330 MWs of energy storage. These projects will help deliver more renewables to customers and help strengthen SDG&E's record as the most reliable utility in the West.

SDG&E is an innovative San Diego-based energy company that provides clean, safe and reliable energy to better the lives of the people it serves in San Diego and southern Orange counties.

