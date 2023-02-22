New England Dental Group Selects Overjet AI to Help Patients Smile

The 10-practice dental support group (DSO) adds Overjet's AI-powered X-ray analysis and clinical insights to its state-of-the-art technology.

BOSTON, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New England Dental Group announced today it's partnered with Overjet, the industry leader in dental artificial intelligence, to add AI-powered X-ray analysis and clinical insights to its 10 practices.

The FDA-cleared AI technology outlines decay, quantifies bone levels, detects calculus and draws the eye to areas that require a closer look. It's a powerful tool for dentists as they diagnose and provides a compelling visual aid for patients.

"We truly believe that technology is a partner in healthcare," said GT Thiagarajah, Director of Operations at New England Dental Group. "It's a no-brainer to add Overjet's AI to help our doctors provide even better care."

"New England Dental Group's mission is to provide an unmatched patient experience with exceptional compassion and state-of-the-art technology," said Teresa Dolan, DDS, Chief Dental Officer at Overjet. "We're proud to help them achieve that goal by providing a solution that helps doctors with their clinical decision-making and patient education."

When people see the AI analysis of their dental X-rays, they better understand where they have cavities and indications of periodontal (gum) disease. Gum disease is the leading cause of tooth loss, according to the American Dental Association. Almost half of Americans aged 30 and older have some form of periodontal disease, and the percentage jumps to 70% of people aged 65 and older, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In addition to analyzing and annotating X-rays in seconds, Overjet also reviews radiographs from prior visits and integrates with the practice management system to provide additional insights to assist in patient care. To learn more about how AI is transforming dental care, visit Overjet.com.

About New England Dental Group

New England Dental Group provides general dentistry and specialty dental services, including endodontics, orthodontics, periodontics, implants, and oral surgery. Their practices are located in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Texas. Their practices are equipped with state-of-the-art technology and their team is committed to providing top-quality treatment. To learn more or to make an appointment, visit newenglanddentalgroup.com.

About Overjet

Founded by experts from MIT and Harvard School of Dentistry, Overjet is the industry leader in dental artificial intelligence, helping both providers and payers improve patient care. By combining deep expertise in dentistry and advanced engineering, Overjet develops accurate and quantified ways to detect pathologies and integrates actionable insights into clinical and operational workflows. Every day, dental groups (DSOs), private dental practices, and dental payers rely on the information provided by Overjet to enhance patient care. To learn more, visit overjet.com.

