New England Peptide Receives Growth Equity Investment From Ampersand Capital Partners

GARDNER, Mass., Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New England Peptide, a leading provider of high-quality custom peptides and antibodies to the global life sciences market, today announced the majority recapitalization of the company by Ampersand Capital Partners. Ampersand's investment will be used to support the company's worldwide growth initiatives, including fueling the expansion of peptide synthesis capabilities to better serve an increasingly global customer base. As part of the transaction, New England Peptide also announced the appointment of Dr. José de Chastonay as Executive Chairman of the company's Board of Directors.

Founded in 1998 by Sam and Jennifer Massoni, New England Peptide has rapidly grown to become one of the industry's leading providers of high-quality custom research-grade peptides, stable-labeled bioanalytical peptide standards, custom antibodies, and catalog peptide products to the life sciences market worldwide. The company serves a premier roster of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and academic/research institutions and has successfully synthesized hundreds of thousands of custom peptides that consistently meet the highest standards of quality, service, and technical expertise.

Dr. de Chastonay is an experienced executive with more than 30 years of industry experience. He has served in a number of senior management and advisory roles within various API and research chemical manufacturing organizations, most recently as Chief Marketing Officer and Member of the Corporate Executive Committee at Bachem Holding AG. Additional senior executive experience includes service as President & CEO of Irvine Scientific and as President of Bachem Americas. Dr. de Chastonay earned his Ph.D. in medical microbiology from the University of Bern and his MBA from the European University in Montreux.

CEO and Founder Sam Massoni commented, "New England Peptide's partnership with Ampersand comes at an exciting time in the company's history. With assistance from Ampersand, New England Peptide is well-positioned to continue its growth trajectory and improve its position within the marketplace for custom peptide synthesis. We are also very excited to partner with José de Chastonay, who will bring valuable insight into our evolving growth strategy."

Eric Lev, a Partner at Ampersand, added, "New England Peptide is an excellent fit with Ampersand's investment strategy of investing in growth-oriented businesses with established leadership positions in specialty segments of the market. We are thrilled at the opportunity to partner with Sam, Jennifer and the entire New England Peptide team."

Dr. de Chastonay added, "I see numerous opportunities to leverage New England Peptide's quality position to perpetuate the company's stellar growth trajectory during the coming years. I am excited to have the opportunity to partner with the company's management team to drive the future success of the business."

About New England Peptide

Established in 1998, New England Peptide designs and manufactures peptide and antibody solutions for drug, vaccine and diagnostic development organizations worldwide. Headquartered in Gardner, MA, the company specializes in custom peptide synthesis, polyclonal antibody production, stable-labeled bioanalytical peptide standards, and catalog peptide products. New England Peptide operates in a 25,000 square foot facility with significant laboratory space to service all customer and regulatory requirements. Additional information about New England Peptide is available at www.newenglandpeptide.com.

About Ampersand Capital Partners

Founded in 1988, Ampersand is a middle market private equity firm dedicated to growth-oriented investments in the healthcare sector. With offices in Boston, MA and Amsterdam, Netherlands, Ampersand leverages a unique blend of private equity and operating experience to build value and drive superior long-term performance alongside its portfolio company management teams. Ampersand has helped build numerous market-leading companies across each of its core healthcare sectors, including Avista Pharma Solutions, Brammer Bio, Confluent Medical, Genewiz, Genoptix, Talecris Biotherapeutics, and Viracor-IBT Laboratories. Additional information about Ampersand is available at www.ampersandcapital.com.

