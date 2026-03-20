New England State Chapters Unite to Advance Financial Education and Advisory Leadership

BOSTON, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Financial Educators Council® (NFEC) proudly highlights its growing network of individual state chapters across the New England region, representing Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Vermont. Together, these state chapters form a collaborative coalition working to advance financial literacy, economic empowerment, and sustainable financial wellness initiatives throughout the region.

While each state chapter operates independently, its collective activity across New England reflects a coordinated commitment to addressing financial education challenges affecting students, families, and communities. By aligning efforts across state lines, these chapters strengthen the infrastructure necessary to deliver high-quality financial education programming and advocacy.

Advocacy to Increase Access and Elevate Standards

New England state chapters emphasize increasing equitable access to financial education and elevating instructional standards to the same rigor applied to other core academic subjects. That includes promoting stronger statewide mandates, instructor qualifications, performance-based assessments, structured K-12 progression, parental engagement, and sustainable funding models. The coalition is committed to ensuring that financial education is treated not as an add-on, but as a foundational life skill delivered with accountability, measurable outcomes, and long-term impact.

Representatives from each New England state chapter serve on advisory boards that help guide strategic initiatives and local implementation. These leaders bring expertise from finance, education, public policy, and community development to support regional efforts.

Advisory Leadership in the Region

Daniel Bley, MBA, retired Connecticut banking executive, Senior Advisor to the Mid-Size Bank Coalition of America (MBCA) and Klaros Group, teaches financial wellness at King School and volunteers on the Board of Directors of Junior Achievement of New York.

Kristina Ickes, MBA, BA, and CFEI®, a government and finance executive in New Hampshire with over two decades of experience in community financial education, is a keynote speaker and panelist on financial literacy and planning.

Ben Liff, MFA, has 20 years of experience in university and secondary school education. His work in Maine focuses on helping families evaluate educational options and design strategies to approach education in a way that supports their values and goals.

Sarah Morrissey, M.Ed., is currently pursuing a doctorate in Education. She is a lead educator and systems strategist with 20+ years of experience in education, organization, and leadership. Morrissey works to help Massachusetts communities improve financial confidence, decision-making, and resilience.

Terraine Patman, APFISM, CFEI®, CFLP, Founder and Executive Director of Cash Money Matters Academy (CMMA), delivers results-driven financial education programming across Connecticut to help individuals build financial competency.

Together, these leaders guide initiatives to strengthen financial education standards, expand access to evidence-based programming, and inspire lasting improvements in financial wellness across New England communities.

"Each of our New England state chapters reflects the unique needs of its communities, but we are united by a shared mission to improve financial well-being," said Vince Shorb, CEO of the NFEC. "By collaborating regionally, we can accelerate progress, elevate standards, and provide more individuals with access to the tools necessary for long-term financial stability."

The state chapters' work builds upon the NFEC's national mission to raise financial education standards, support professional certification, and promote policy reform. The NFEC is dedicated to advancing financial capability and economic empowerment nationwide.

The New England Financial Educators Council is a regional chapter of the National Financial Educators Council (NFEC), an IACET Accredited Provider and Certified B Corporation committed to measurable social impact. NFEC equips financial education advocates, educators, and organizations with research-based training, certification programs, and turnkey resources designed to advance financial wellness at the community, state, and national levels.

Contact:

Claudia Martins

7026203059

[email protected]

SOURCE National Financial Educators Council