New Epson EpiqVision Mini Family of Smart Portable Laser Projectors Offer Big Screen Viewing for Streaming and Gaming Content Virtually Anywhere

Epson EpiqVision Mini EF22 and EF21 Offer up to 150 Inches of Immersive Content to Make Every Event Epic

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Committed to providing high-quality entertainment solutions that deliver immersive and shared viewing, Epson today unveiled new Epson EpiqVision® Mini models designed to Make Every Event Epic. Featuring an all-new premium, compact and portable design available in a range of modern color options, the new projectors offer a Full HD HDR picture up to 150-inches, along with outstanding audio, built-in streaming capabilities and a simple setup. Whether at home or outside, the new Epson EpiqVision Mini family makes it easier than ever to bring family and friends together and create memories that last a lifetime.

"At Epson, we are consistently pushing technology boundaries, and the new Epson EpiqVision Mini models are no exception," said Kenny Tang, product manager, Epson America, Inc. "In today's always-on culture, these compact projectors pack the latest tech to make it easy for anyone to host an epic home screening, underscoring the power of a big screen to bring people together."

The new Epson EpiqVision Mini family of portable streaming home entertainment projectors offer an all-in-one viewing experience with built-in Google TV™,1 impressive Dolby® audio, and a one-click setup, along with a host of useful features, including:

Exceptional Picture Quality: Equipped with true 3-chip 3LCD technology along with 1,000 Lumens of Color Brightness (IDMS Rated) and 1,000 Lumens of White Brightness (ISO Rated), 2 the new Epson EpiqVision Mini EF22 and EF21 produce exceptionally bright and colorful images. Plus, with true multi-lens laser-array projection technology, the Full HD picture with HDR color is eye-popping.

The projectors' modern, compact design offers ultimate portability and proprietary EpiqSense technology enables real-time picture resizing, focusing and alignment on virtually any surface to ensure simple setup almost anywhere. Both Epson EpiqVision Mini models are available in a variety of colors to match different home aesthetics, including , and Quartz Rose. In addition, the EF22 also comes in and Onyx Black color options to help blend in with other objects when not in use. The Epson EpiqVision Mini EF22 model is equipped with a built-in 360-degree swivel stand with tilt ability to project content at any angle. Impactful Audio and Seamless Streaming: With built-in Dolby® audio, the internal high-quality stereo speakers provide an impressive audio experience to ensure powerful sound on its own. Featuring smart TV capabilities, the EF22 and EF21 with built in Google TV™1 make it easy to access over 10,000 streaming apps4,1 including Netflix®, Disney+ and even live TV5 from apps like YouTube TV™. Plus, both models include built-in HDMI® so users can easily connect their gaming consoles and streaming devices, such as Apple TV®, Roku® or Amazon Fire™ TV. And, to make it even easier to bring epic entertainment on the go, both models pair with the Epson EpiqVision Mini Custom Travel Case (sold separately).

Availability

The Epson EpiqVision Mini EF22 (MSRP $999.99) and EF21 (MSRP $899.99) Smart Portable Streaming Laser Projectors and Custom Travel Case (MSRP $49.99) will be available at the beginning of October on Epson.com and through select retailers.6 All Epson EpiqVision Mini projectors come with outstanding service and support including Epson's 2-year limited warranty with full unit replacement and free lifetime technical phone support.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), X (x.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

1 To access Google TV and its features, a Google account and an Internet connection of 5 Mbps or faster for HD or 25 Mbps or faster for 4K is required. Third-party app compatibility subject to change without notice.

2 Color brightness (color light output) and white brightness (white light output) will vary depending on usage conditions. Color light output measured in accordance with IDMS 15.4; white light output measured in accordance with ISO 21118.

3 Available for images 30" to 100".

4 Some apps and/or content may not be available in your region.

5 Live TV recommendations available in the US only. Subscription(s) required to access certain live TV content.

6 Colors and models may vary across retailers.

