New Epson Pro EX11000 3LCD Full UHD 1080p Wireless Laser Projector Redefines Versatility and Cultivates Collaboration for Hybrid Workplaces

Maximize Visibility and Engagement with 300-inches of Vibrant, Bright Pictures in Home-Based, Small-to-Medium Work Environments and Beyond

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Workplaces continue to evolve, and today's hybrid work culture is relying heavily on remote participation and collaboration. Designed to maximize visibility and engagement, Epson today introduced the new Pro EX11000 3LCD Full HD 1080p Wireless Laser Projector – a perfect multi-use display solution for the evolving workplace. With a high-performance laser light source, 4,600 lumens of color and white brightness1 and 3-chip 3LCD technology, the Pro EX11000 delivers vivid, immersive images up to 300-inches. Redefining versatility with a compact form factor and range of connectivity options for cultivating collaboration during video conferencing, the Pro EX11000 makes projecting impactful pictures virtually anywhere simple – even with lights on.

Epson releases versatile Pro EX11000 Wireless Laser Projector to promote collaboration across hybrid workplaces Tweet this New Epson Pro EX11000 promotes collaboration and versatility across hybrid work environments

"As the dynamics of work environments continue to shift, it is critical that technology evolves to meet the needs of today's hybrid workers," said Rodrigo Catalan, group product manager, Epson America, Inc. "One-way communication is a thing of the past. The Pro EX11000 projector promotes efficient and effective communication by allowing a range of content to be projected onto a screen at once, enhancing active dialogue between team members whether remote or in person."

An ideal display solution for various markets and end users, including small-to-medium businesses, home-based businesses, hybrid workers, and IT managers, the Pro EX11000 comes with a virtually maintenance free 20,000-hour laser light source2 and ensures important presentation details aren't missed with high dynamic contrast ratio and Best-in-Class Color Brightness.3 With 3-chip 3LCD technology, users will experience remarkable color accuracy while maintaining color brightness and with easy-to-use image adjustments, 1 – 1.6x optical zoom, auto vertical correction and more, the Pro EX11000 can be up and running in no time. Plus, its built-in 16 W speaker delivers high-quality sound straight out of the box for impactful multi-media presentations and easy listening during Zoom meetings and video conferences.

As one of Epson's most advanced collaboration projectors to date for both the home-based and small-to-medium business sector, the Pro EX11000 is available to pick up at local retailers and online today. Designed with convenience in mind, it offers a multitude of connectivity options, including two HDMI ports and a USB port to connect popular streaming devices, including Fire TV, Apple TV®, Roku and Chromecast™4 to also enjoy shows or movies on the big screen.

Additional feature details include:

Exceptional brightness 1 – 4,600 lumens of color and white brightness 1 ideal for displaying video conferences, large-group presentations, spreadsheets and videos, even in a well-lit room

– 4,600 lumens of color and white brightness ideal for displaying video conferences, large-group presentations, spreadsheets and videos, even in a well-lit room High-performance laser light source – 20,000 hours virtually maintenance-free laser light source 2 delivers incredible brightness with no bulbs to replace

– 20,000 hours virtually maintenance-free laser light source delivers incredible brightness with no bulbs to replace Display stunning life-sized images up to 300-inches – featuring a 1080p picture 16 times larger than a 75-inch flat panel, users can simultaneously display meeting participants and content in striking clarity during virtual meetings, video conferencing and business presentations

– featuring a 1080p picture 16 times larger than a 75-inch flat panel, users can simultaneously display meeting participants and content in striking clarity during virtual meetings, video conferencing and business presentations Versatile connectivity – including screen mirroring with Miracast ® , two HDMI ® ports and USB power, so you can easily video conference and connect streaming devices, such as Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku and Chromecast 4

– including screen mirroring with Miracast , two HDMI ports and USB power, so you can easily video conference and connect streaming devices, such as Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku and Chromecast True 3-chip 3LCD technology – displays 100% of the RGB color signal for every frame, providing outstanding color accuracy while maintaining excellent color brightness, without any distracting "rainbowing" or "color brightness" issues seen with other projection technologies

– displays 100% of the RGB color signal for every frame, providing outstanding color accuracy while maintaining excellent color brightness, without any distracting "rainbowing" or "color brightness" issues seen with other projection technologies Get up and running in no time – with easy image adjustments and convenient control like 1 –1.6x optical zoom, horizontal slider and auto vertical correction

– with easy image adjustments and convenient control like 1 –1.6x optical zoom, horizontal slider and auto vertical correction Built-in picture skew sensor – automatically analyzes the picture and instantly corrects the vertical keystone to help square the image

– automatically analyzes the picture and instantly corrects the vertical keystone to help square the image Astounding dynamic contrast ratio up to 100,000:1 – provides exceptionally crisp, rich detail for graphs, images and videos

Availability

The Pro EX11000 Full UHD 1080p Wireless Laser Projector (MSRP $1,299) is available now through the Epson online store and select retailers. The Pro EX11000 comes with a standard one-year limited projector warranty, full-unit replacement and free technical phone support for the life of the product.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

1 Color brightness (color light output) and white brightness (white light output) will vary depending on usage conditions. Color light output measured in accordance with IDMS 15.4; white light output measured in accordance with ISO 21118.

2 No required maintenance for the light source for up to 20,000 hours. Approximate time until brightness decreases 50% from first usage. Measured by acceleration test assuming use of 0.04 - 0.20 mg/m3 of particulate matter. Time varies depending on usage conditions and environment. Replacement of parts other than the light source may be required in a shorter period.

3 Brightness (Color Light Output) in brightest mode, measured by a third-party lab in accordance with IDMS 15.4. Top selling Epson 3LCD projectors versus comparable 1-chip DLP® projectors based on NPD sales data for January 2022 to December 2022. COLOR BRIGHTNESS WILL VARY BASED ON USAGE CONDITIONS.

4 Requires wireless network connection of 5 Mbps or faster. Some apps require paid subscriptions.

