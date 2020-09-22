New Epson WorkForce Pro Line Fuels Business, Work from Home and Learn from Home Environments with Performance, Productivity and Efficiency

"There's no denying the challenges we all faced when transitioning to work – and now school – from home full time," said Haol Yao, product manager, consumer inkjet, Epson America, Inc. "As packed households double as home offices and classrooms, the need for accessible, fast, and reliable printing is more apparent than ever. Epson's latest WorkForce Pro solutions bring technology and design together for a combination of speed, print quality and reliability to meet the needs of business professionals and distance learning students alike."

Powered by state-of-the-art PrecisionCore Heat-Free Technology™, the new WorkForce Pro models bring a new level of productivity to home offices with high-speed printing and fast first-page-out. Equipped with vivid DURABrite® Ultra instant-dry pigment inks, these WorkForce Pro printers are made for high-volume, high-precision printing. The new WorkForce Pro lineup includes two wide-format solutions – the WF-7820 and WF-7840 – capable of printing documents and presentations up to 13"x19" to tackle a variety of tasks. These solutions consistently deliver sharp, professional-quality prints, allowing users to experience the power of high-performance business printing whether in the office or working remote.

Designed for business, but also perfect for home office and school workflows, these easy-to-use solutions include auto two-sided printing, large touchscreen display panels, up to 50-page auto document feeder, and convenient wireless setup from smartphones and mobile devices.2 Compatible with the all-new Epson Smart Panel™ app,3 these WorkForce Pro printers pair seamlessly with mobile devices for easy PC-free printing, copying and scanning. The latest WorkForce Pro models also feature Epson ScanSmart, which supports easy scanning and editing of important work and school documents with a user-friendly interface to instantly digitize and upload work for sharing and submitting.

Additional WorkForce Printer Features

The new WorkForce Pro WF-3820, WF-4820, WF-4830, WF-7820, and WF-7840 offer a variety of features for enhanced convenience and efficiency.

Features WorkForce Pro

WF-3820 WorkForce Pro

WF-4820 WorkForce Pro

WF-4830 WorkForce Pro

WF-7820 WorkForce Pro

WF-7840 Powered by Heat-

Free Technology PrecisionCore® PrecisionCore PrecisionCore PrecisionCore PrecisionCore Paper Capacity 250-sheet paper tray 250-sheet paper tray 500 sheets total (2 x 250-sheet

paper trays) 250-sheet paper tray 500 sheets total (2 x 250-sheet

paper trays) Pages Per Minute 21 black/11 color

ISO ppm† 25 black/12 color

ISO ppm† 25 black/12 color

ISO ppm† 25 black/12 color

ISO ppm† 25 black/12 color

ISO ppm† Control Panel 2.7" color

touchscreen 4.3" color

touchscreen 4.3" color

touchscreen 4.3" color

touchscreen 4.3" color

touchscreen Capabilities Print, Copy, Scan,

Fax, Ethernet Print, Copy, Scan,

Fax, Ethernet Print, Copy, Scan,

Fax, Ethernet Print, Copy, Scan,

Fax, Ethernet Print, Copy, Scan,

Fax, Ethernet Wide-Format N/A N/A N/A Up to 13" x 19" Up to 13" x 19" Auto Document

Feeder 35-page ADF 35-page ADF 50-page ADF 50-page ADF 50-page ADF Wireless/Wi-Fi

Direct®4/Tablet/

Smartphone2 Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Auto 2-Sided

Print, Copy, Scan

& Fax Print Print Yes Yes Yes

Pricing, Availability and Support

The WorkForce Pro WF-3820 ($149.99 MSRP), WorkForce Pro WF-4820 ($179.99 MSRP), WorkForce Pro WF-4830 ($199.99 MSRP), WorkForce Pro WF-7820 ($249.99 MSRP), and WorkForce Pro WF-7840 ($299.99 MSRP) are now available through major retailers nationwide and on the Epson store (www.epsonstore.com). For more information, please visit www.epson.com.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to becoming indispensable to society by connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. The company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics. Epson is proud of its contributions to realizing a sustainable society and its ongoing efforts to realizing the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Long Beach, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

*This product uses only genuine Epson-brand cartridges. Other brands of ink cartridges and ink supplies are not compatible and, even if described as compatible, may not function properly.

† Black and color print speeds are measured in accordance with ISO/IEC 24734. Actual print times will vary based on factors including system configuration, software, and page complexity. For more information, visit www.epson.com/printspeed

*This product uses only genuine Epson-brand cartridges. Other brands of ink cartridges and ink supplies are not compatible and, even if described as compatible, may not function properly.

† Black and color print speeds are measured in accordance with ISO/IEC 24734. Actual print times will vary based on factors including system configuration, software, and page complexity. For more information, visit www.epson.com/printspeed

1 Source: Gartner, Inc., Gartner Survey Reveals 82% of Company Leaders Plan to Allow Employees to Work Remotely Some of the Time

2 Most features require an Internet connection to the printer, as well as an Internet- and/or email-enabled device. For a list of Epson Connect™ enabled printers and compatible devices and apps, visit www.epson.com/connect

3 Requires Epson Smart Panel app download and a compatible smart device. Data usage fees may apply. For more information, please visit www.epson.com/support

4 Wi-Fi CERTIFIED™; level of performance subject to the range of the router being used. Wi-Fi Direct may require printer software.

