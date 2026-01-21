New Era® and Atlassian Williams F1 Team Unveil Debut Teamwear Collection in Landmark Partnership.

New Era® and Atlassian Williams F1 Team Images and Videos LINKED HERE

New Era has designed a collection for the iconic British team including drivers, mechanics, engineers, and fans worldwide.

The collection is unveiled through the Creating the Culture of Speed campaign starring Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon.

campaign starring Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon. Multi-year partnership brings together a century of American sports heritage with the precision and innovation of British Formula 1 engineering.

Design details from the kit have been incorporated into a special fan-selected testing livery which will be on Williams' 2026 car, the FW48, when it runs for the first time in Barcelona next week.

LONDON, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New Era and Atlassian Williams F1 Team today unveil their debut teamwear collection ahead of the 2026 season. In the first of its kind partnership for the 106-year-old sports and lifestyle brand from Buffalo, New York, New Era brings a comprehensive range of apparel, headwear, and accessories designed and crafted for the track team, drivers, and fans worldwide.

The launch is anchored by Creating the Culture of Speed, a global campaign that explores how British motorsport mastery collides with New Era's global influence beyond the paddock, starring Williams' drivers Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz.

Blending the rich racing heritage of Atlassian Williams F1 Team with New Era's expertise in handcrafting the finest products for sports fans across the globe, the 2026 team kit has been engineered to meet the performance demands of motorsport while reflecting the team's bold identity and ambitions on and off the track.

The apparel collection offers a range of silhouettes in men's and women's fits engineered to meet the performance and travel demands of the team. Signature outerwear pieces include the rain jacket, padded jacket and gilet, and a nod to the brand's sporting heritage with a standout varsity jacket. Underneath, sleek tees, tech polos, and hoodies feature in dark navy with tonal graphics inspired by the tyre marks left on track during high-speed corners.

An extensive headwear offering across men's, women's and youth sizing, anchors the collection including the curved 9FORTY®, the 9FIFTY® snapback, Trucker, Bucket Hat, Knit Beanie, and the iconic fitted 59FIFTY®. Each design features the Atlassian Williams F1 Team logo to the front, complemented by New Era's embroidered flag in white on the left-hand side.

To complete the collection, a range of accessories will be available to fans.

Alongside the team kit, fans can expect limited edition collection launches for select races throughout the calendar, designed to bring fans closer to the team than ever before.

The collection is available from 21st January 2026 at www.neweracap.eu, www.williamsf1.com and select retailers.

New Era will also be the Official Teamwear Partner to all Atlassian Williams F1 Team entities teams including Sim Racing, the Williams F1 Team Driver Academy, and Williams Heritage.

Christopher Koch, CEO, New Era: "Beginning our journey with Atlassian Williams F1 Team reflects New Era's continued commitment to global sport and culture. By combining our cultural heritage with one of motorsport's most respected and resurgent teams, we are translating the energy, precision, and legacy of racing into a new form of expression for fans."

James Vowles, Team Principal, Atlassian Williams F1 Team: "Today's team kit launch is an exciting milestone in our partnership with New Era. The kit represents who we are as a team right now – proud of our history, confident in our identity and focused on the future. We're delighted to be able to share this moment with our fans and to see the team take to the grid in New Era for the first time."

About New Era

Since 1920, New Era has been hand-crafting the finest headwear in the world. Today, with an expansive portfolio of global licenses, the addition of apparel and accessories lines, and a 1,000+ worldwide retail store network, the brand is a market leader rooted in sports and an influencer of street and lifestyle culture around the world. The company is headquartered in Buffalo, NY, and its products are sold in more than 125 countries. For more information on New Era's global offices and partnerships, visit www.neweracap.eu and social channels @neweraeurope.

About Atlassian Williams F1 Team

Atlassian Williams F1 Team is one of the world's most iconic Formula 1 teams. Founded in 1977 by Sir Frank Williams and Sir Patrick Head, the team has won nine Constructors' World Championships, seven Drivers' World Championships and 114 Grand Prix races – making it one of the three most-successful teams in history. Based in Grove, Oxfordshire and competing at the pinnacle of motorsport, Williams continues to build for the future of Formula 1 through world-class engineering, racing excellence and a commitment to bringing fans closer to the sport than ever before.

