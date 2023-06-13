New Era Cap Announces 2023 NBA Champions Collection Celebrating the Denver Nuggets

BUFFALO, N.Y., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New Era Cap LLC, the international sports and lifestyle brand and official cap of the National Basketball Association, has launched its NBA Champions collection celebrating the Denver Nuggets and their first-ever NBA Championship in their 47-year history in the league.

From the hats the players wore while celebrating on the court to a special edition championship side-patch cap and new apparel styles, fans can rep the Nuggets and hype their incredible season in style.

The New Era Cap Locker Room 9FIFTY celebrates the 2023 NBA Champion Denver Nuggets.

NEW ERA 2022-23 NBA CHAMPIONS LOCKER ROOM 9FIFTY : This all-black cap features "22-23 NBA Champions" in red, white and blue embroidery on the front of the crown with an applique Denver logo set on the left side of the crown. The Larry O'Brien Trophy is embroidered on the rear of the cap above the snap back closure.

This all-black cap features "22-23 NBA Champions" in red, white and blue embroidery on the front of the crown with an applique logo set on the left side of the crown. The Larry O'Brien Trophy is embroidered on the rear of the cap above the snap back closure. NEW ERA 2022-23 NBA CHAMPIONS SIDE PATCH COLLECTION: This team-colored cap features Denver's primary logo on the front with a woven NBA Champions side patch on the right. Available in a single-team colored or two-toned team colors, this cap is available in five different profiles – 59FIFTY, 9FIFTY, 39THIRTY, 9FORTY and 9TWENTY.

"They came into the NBA Playoffs as the top seed in the Western Conference, and the Nuggets maintained their dominance, delivering to Denver its first NBA Championship," said Todd Sokolowski, Director of Licensed Products at New Era Cap. "Nuggets fans have waited 47 years for this moment. We're excited to provide a collection to celebrate Denver history with an iconic style that is fit for glory."

Fans can shop the official NBA Championship collection, which also includes commemorative apparel, at neweracap.com.

ABOUT NEW ERA CAP: Since 1920, New Era has been hand-crafting the finest headwear in the world. Today, with apparel and accessories lines, the brand is a market leader rooted in sports and an influencer of street and lifestyle culture around the globe. With over 500 licenses in its portfolio, New Era is the brand of choice in the worlds of sport, fashion, music and entertainment. The Company is headquartered in Buffalo, N.Y., and its products are sold in more than 120 countries. For more information on New Era's global offices and partnerships, visit www.neweracap.com and social channels @neweracap.

