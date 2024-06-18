New Era Cap Announces 2024 NBA Champions Collection Celebrating the Boston Celtics

BUFFALO, N.Y., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New Era Cap LLC, the international sports and lifestyle brand and official cap of the National Basketball Association, has launched its NBA Champions collection celebrating the Boston Celtics 18th title and first since 2008.

From the hats the players wore while celebrating on the court to a special-edition championship side-patch cap, fans can rep the trophy-hoisting Celtics in style.

NEW ERA 2023-24 NBA CHAMPIONS LOCKER ROOM 9FIFTY : This chrome white cap features "NBA Champions 2023-24" embroidered on the front of the crown along with a woven Celtics logo. The Larry O'Brien Trophy is embroidered on the side of the cap with the NBA logo above the snap back enclosure.





This team-colored cap features the Celtics primary logo on the front with a woven NBA Champions side patch on the right. This cap is available in standard and two-tone color schemes in the 59FIFTY and 9FIFTY profiles along with the 39THIRTY, 9FORTY and 9TWENTY silhouettes.

"It's not easy to stay on top of your game for an entire season, but the Boston Celtics did just that, capping off the NBA's best record in the regular season with the 18th NBA Championship in the franchise's storied history," said Todd Sokolowski, Director of Licensed Products at New Era Cap. "We are particularly happy for our long-time brand ambassador, Jayson Tatum, whose first year in the league marked New Era's beginning as the official cap of the NBA. We celebrate this moment with Jayson and with Celtics fans, who are among the most passionate in all of sports. New Era is excited to share this collection featuring an iconic style that is fit for glory."

Fans can shop the official NBA Championship collection, which also includes commemorative apparel, at neweracap.com.

