New Era Cap announces 2024 World Series collection celebrating the Los Angeles Dodgers

BUFFALO, N.Y., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the eighth time in franchise history, the Los Angeles Dodgers are World Series Champions and New Era Cap LLC, the international sports and lifestyle brand and official cap of Major League Baseball, is helping fans celebrate. The 2024 World Series collection commemorates the Dodgers' historic season with styles that fit every personality. From the official on-field caps worn after the final out to the those sported at the championship parade, New Era's collection brings its signature, authentic style to this celebration.

2024 MLB WORLD SERIES LOCKER ROOM COLLECTION : Available in 9SEVENTY Stretch Snap and 9TWENTY styles, the cap features a white crown displaying "2024 Champions" with an embroidered Dodgers' logo in the center of the design with the words "Word Series" surrounding it. The Commissioner's Trophy adorns the right side with the silhouetted batter logo above the snap enclosure.





2024 MLB WORLD SERIES CHAMPIONS LOCKER ROOM KNIT: The black pom knit has a black cuff featuring the Dodgers' logo with 2024 Champions embroidery script on the front with the silhouetted batter logo on the back. The crown has gold and white stripes and features the top half of The Commissioner's Trophy.





2024 MLB WORLD SERIES CHAMPIONS SIDE PATCH COLLECTION: New Era will release official on-field Authentic Collection caps featuring a 2024 World Series Champions side patch embroidered on the right side. The World Series side patch collection is available in 59FIFTY, Low-Profile 59FIFTY, 9FIFTY, 39THIRTY, 9FORTY, and 9TWENTY.





New Era will release official on-field Authentic Collection caps featuring a 2024 World Series Champions side patch embroidered on the right side. The World Series side patch collection is available in 59FIFTY, Low-Profile 59FIFTY, 9FIFTY, 39THIRTY, 9FORTY, and 9TWENTY. 2024 MLB WORLD SERIES CHAMPIONS PARADE 9FIFTY CAP: The crown of this white cap with a gray visor features "World Series" in grey script with "CHAMPS" in a large gold font. The Commissioner's Trophy, with 2024 inscribed on its base, is centered on the front panel next to two floral accents. The Dodgers' primary logo is embroidered on the right-wear side with the silhouetted batter logo in blue, gold, and grey above the grey snapback enclosure. This cap is only available in the 9FIFTY silhouette.

"The Los Angeles Dodgers capped a season full of record-breaking moments with an emphatic postseason run enroute to their eighth World Series title," said Tim Shanahan, Senior Director of Licensed Products at New Era. "The Dodgers have long worn one of the most iconic 59FIFTY fitted caps in baseball history — New Era is honored to celebrate their 2024 World Series title with this new collection that builds on their baseball legacy."

Earlier this season, New Era and MLB celebrated the 70th anniversary of the iconic 59FIFTY fitted cap, which has been worn on field since 1954. New Era debuted a documentary and new cap collections to honor the legendary cap's legacy.

To view the World Series collection fans can visit neweracap.com.

