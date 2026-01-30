New Era Unveils NFL Conference Championship Collections Celebrating New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks

New Era ® x NFL Division and Conference Championship Collection AFC Images LINKED HERE

BUFFALO, N.Y., Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New Era, the international sports and lifestyle brand and Official Sideline Cap of the National Football League (NFL), is proud to celebrate the road to Super Bowl LX with the release of the NFL Division and Conference Championship Collections. Made in the brand's most iconic silhouettes, each collection—which is uniquely designed to celebrate the upcoming trip to Super Bowl LX for the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks—enables fans to show their team pride as this memorable NFL season nears its epic conclusion.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS 2025-26 NFL® LOCKER ROOM CONFERENCE CHAMPIONS 9FIFTY® A-FRAME. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS 2025-26 NFL® LOCKER ROOM CONFERENCE CHAMPIONS 9FIFTY® A-FRAME.

"New Era is proud to celebrate the Patriots' and Seahawks' Conference Championship victories," said Tim Shanahan, Senior Director of Licensed Products at New Era. "These caps capture a piece of history, allowing fans to honor their teams' success and represent them with pride for Super Bowl LX."

The NFL Division and Conference Championship Collection is a three-part collection, featuring caps worn during on-field championship celebrations, designs honoring the teams competing in Super Bowl LX, and styles seen on players leading up to the big game. Crafted with the players and fans in mind, all caps are complete with the Super Bowl LX logo and the New Era flag. The NFL Shield is included on all caps except for the NFL® Super Bowl™ Participation – Side Patch caps.

This year's expanded collection of official New Era Super Bowl headwear is bolstered by several silhouettes fit for every fan's preferred look including:

2025-26 NFL ® LOCKER ROOM DIVISION CHAMPIONS 9FORTY ® STRETCH -SNAP: Available for each NFL divisional champion, this adjustable cap, with a grey crown and black visor accented by a white-and-black rope detail features the respective team's logo on the front, with "Division Champions" beneath.





2025-26 NFL ® LOCKER ROOM CONFERENCE CHAMPIONS 9FIFTY ® A-FRAME : A black, adjustable, structured cap crafted from premium materials, available in distinct AFC Champion and NFC Champion versions, each cap features the respective team's logo centered on the front between four stars, with "Conference Champions" boldly displayed beneath.





2025-26 NFL ® SUPER BOWL™ OPENING NIGHT 9SEVENTY ® STRETCH-SNAP : Worn by players leading up to Super Bowl LX, this black cap with mesh back features an embroidered patch on the front encased with either the Patriots' or the Seahawks' team logo with "Super Bowl" on the top left and "LX" on the bottom right.





: Worn by players leading up to Super Bowl LX, this black cap with mesh back features an embroidered patch on the front encased with either the Patriots' or the Seahawks' team logo with "Super Bowl" on the top left and "LX" on the bottom right. 2025-26 NFL® SUPER BOWL™ TARMAC 9FIFTY® : To pay homage to Super Bowl LX host city, the cap features a fog-inspired design with an outline of San Francisco's iconic Golden Gate Bridge. "SBLX" is boldly displayed on the front between eight stars, with "San Francisco Bay Area" underneath. Each team's logo is on the left side of the cap, the New Era logo on the opposite, and the NFL Shield on the back above the adjustable enclosure. Players will wear these caps as they arrive in San Francisco.

Fans and collectors can own a piece of championship history today — the NFL Division and Conference Championship Collection is available now at neweracap.com.

ABOUT NEW ERA: Since 1920, New Era has been hand-crafting the finest headwear in the world. Today, with an expansive portfolio of global licenses, the addition of apparel and accessories lines, and 1,000+ worldwide retail store network, the brand is a market leader rooted in sports and an influencer of street and lifestyle culture around the world. The company is headquartered in Buffalo, NY, and its products are sold in more than 125 countries. For more information on New Era's global offices and partnerships, visit www.neweracap.com and social channels @neweracap.

