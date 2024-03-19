New Era Cap plans new collaboration with pro BMX athlete Nigel Sylvester

Sylvester to serve as Creative Advisor in Multi-Year Deal

BUFFALO, N.Y., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New Era Cap LLC, the international sports and lifestyle brand, has partnered with Nigel Sylvester for a multi-year collaboration as brand ambassador and creative advisor, bringing the professional BMX athlete's unique and authentic style to several upcoming projects.

Their first collaboration, an artfully designed New York Mets cap — a nod to Sylvester's roots in Queens, New York — produced in both red and black, will be exclusively distributed to key partners, friends, and influential individuals this month to debut the partnership. The cap infuses Nigel's personal message of his GO brand.

That same energetic style will emerge later this year when he shapes the creative vision of New Era's seasonal NFL apparel collection photoshoot, infusing his creativity into one of the brand's largest licensed product campaigns.

Known globally for his progressive BMX style, and immersive storytelling, as well as his adventurous spirit and cultural influence, Sylvester and New Era will collaborate with the Nigel Sylvester Foundation to celebrate National Bicycle Month in May. The Nigel Sylvester Foundation is dedicated to enhancing the lives of youth by promoting health benefits through bicycling, empowerment with financial literacy, and supporting community initiatives.

"Nigel is not only a phenomenal athlete and innovative BMX rider, but his artistic expression and style bring a fresh, unconventional approach to storytelling," said Mark Maidment, SVP of Brand for New Era Cap. "We are excited to reignite our partnership with Nigel because he shares New Era's vision for original, authentic design that breaks new ground and expands possibilities in sport and culture."

"To be able to collaborate with such an iconic brand like New Era and infuse my creative point of view into selected campaigns is an amazing opportunity. This partnership not only allows me to create something special for fans and enthusiasts but also gives back to the community that has supported me along my journey," Sylvester said. "Together, we're not just creating products; we're telling stories and inspiring the next generation."

Sylvester has been featured in Forbes Magazine's "30 Under 30" list and ESPN Magazine's "The Body Issue."

This new collaboration between New Era and Nigel Sylvester builds on their previous work together in 2017 with an expanded, more ambitious partnership.

Follow New Era Cap on social media channels (@neweracap) and online (neweracap.com) to stay up to date on the latest information on these collaborative collections.

ABOUT NEW ERA CAP: Since 1920, New Era has been hand-crafting the finest headwear in the world. Today, with an expansive portfolio of global licenses, the addition of apparel and accessories lines, and 1,000+ worldwide retail store network, the brand is a market leader rooted in sports and an influencer of street and lifestyle culture around the world. The Company is headquartered in Buffalo, N.Y., and its products are sold in more than 125 countries. For more information on New Era's global offices and partnerships, visit www.neweracap.com and social channels @neweracap.

ABOUT NIGEL SYLVESTER: Nigel Sylvester, a prominent American BMX athlete, creative force, entrepreneur, filmmaker, and philanthropist originating from Queens, New York, has revolutionized traditional BMX biking with his progressive riding style and unparalleled artistic expression. Recognized globally for his achievements, Nigel has been featured in ESPN's 'Body Issue' and honored in Forbes Magazine's prestigious '30 Under 30' list in 2017. He has also collaborated with Nike and Air Jordan, designing acclaimed sneakers like the iconic Air Jordan 1. In 2021, Nigel made history as the first Professional BMX Athlete signed to Jordan Brand. Committed to giving back, he established the Nigel Sylvester Foundation, dedicated to empowering underserved youth and fostering community unity through initiatives like after-school programs and community bike rides. Nigel continues to push the boundaries of sport and art, earning widespread recognition for his relentless drive, creative vision, and disruptive approach.

