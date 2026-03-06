New Era Equips the Globe's Best Ballplayers and Fans with the 2026 World Baseball Classic Collection

New Era® x 2026 World Baseball Classic Collection Images LINKED HERE

BUFFALO, N.Y., March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New Era, the international sports and lifestyle brand and the Official Cap Supplier to the World Baseball Classic, celebrates the 20 national teams competing for the title of world's best with its 2026 World Baseball Classic Collection. This collection delivers fresh, versatile headwear designed to be worn on the diamond, in the stands and out in the streets.

New Era® x 2026 World Baseball Classic Collection.

To mark the sixth edition of the World Baseball Classic, New Era tapped into nine of its most iconic silhouettes. With a range of caps available, fans can choose the design that best fits their needs and personal style – securing a special keepsake that will endure long after the winning nation hoists the championship trophy.

2026 WORLD BASEBALL CLASSIC - OFFICIAL CAPS : The collection features a variety of fitted and adjustable styles including the 59FIFTY ® , 9FIFTY ® A-Frame, 9SEVENTY ® Stretch Snap, 39THIRTY ® M-Crown, 9FORTY ® M-Crown, and 9TWENTY ® . Crafted in team-specific colorways, each cap boldly displays an embroidered team logo on the front and is finished with the nation's flag, New Era logo, and World Baseball Classic logo.





"When designing this collection, we wanted to honor each team and their country while creating products that feel both modern and timeless," said Tim Shanahan, Senior Director of Licensed Products at New Era. "By incorporating raised embroidery and bold details that were inspired by each national federation, we crafted pieces that stand out, resulting in headwear that reflects national pride both on and off the field."

New Era's World Baseball Classic collection also features hoodies and t-shirts for select national federations.

Fans can secure their World Baseball Classic team's caps and apparel for the tournament at neweracap.com .

ABOUT NEW ERA: Since 1920, New Era has been handcrafting the finest headwear in the world. Today, with an expansive portfolio of global licenses, the addition of apparel and accessories lines, and 1,000+ worldwide retail store network, the brand is a market leader rooted in sports and an influencer of street and lifestyle culture around the world. The company is headquartered in Buffalo, NY, and its products are sold in more than 125 countries. For more information on New Era's global offices and partnerships, visit www.neweracap.com and social channels @neweracap.

