New Era Debuts Immersive North American Flagship Store in New York City

SoHo Location Blends Digital Innovation, Brand Heritage, Exclusive Products, and Customization to Deliver a Next-Generation Retail Experience for New Era Customers

New Era x Flagship Store New York City Images LINKED HERE

BUFFALO, N.Y., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New Era, the international sports and lifestyle brand, will open its official North American flagship store in New York City on Monday, April 27. Located at the corner of Houston Street and Lafayette Street, this unique footprint positions New Era in the heart of New York City's iconic SoHo shopping district. New Era's newest global retail opening aims to reach its cap culture fanbase by bringing licensed headwear and apparel, New Era-branded products, exclusive collaborations, and international exclusives to one of the world's premier cities.

New Era's North American Flagship Store in New York City.

"We're incredibly proud to bring our North American flagship to New York City, a global epicenter of sport, fashion, and culture," said Chris Koch, CEO at New Era. "The space brings our brand to life, allowing us to connect directly with our consumers in an immersive and meaningful way, while showcasing New Era's innovation, collaborations, and creativity. From our roots in Buffalo to this global flagship in SoHo, New Era remains committed to honoring our heritage while continuing to influence and shape the future of headwear and style."

The store's design blends immersive digital elements with storytelling rooted in heritage, creating a dynamic retail experience that guides customers from first impression to final purchase. A 17x20 foot street-facing digital screen dominates the arrival vestibule, set to broadcast New Era's latest releases, commercials, and marketing campaigns to anyone passing by. The overhead screen seamlessly transitions to a screen inside the store set atop the featured merchandise table, creating a dramatic point of entry where the latest product drops and collaborations will take center stage.

Tucked behind the arrival vestibule is the formal cash wrap area, featuring an artistic map of Buffalo, New York, providing a nod to New Era's founding roots. Featured along the Crosby-facing window line, to the right of the arrival vestibule, customers will primarily find New Era branded apparel and headwear, partner collaborations, and international exclusive products. A 15-foot-long display table runs the length of the space, flanked by built-in displays which frame the customer journey through to the far end of the store where customers will find an impressive floor-to-ceiling cap display for up to 50 caps, complete with original wooden hat forms from New Era's first factories.

New Era's licensed apparel and headwear are featured along the Houston-facing window line to the left of the arrival vestibule. The latest team drops from Major League Baseball, the National Football League, the National Basketball Association, and many more will be displayed along sliding wall displays.

One of the highlights of New Era's official flagship in New York City is its silhouette education wall, featuring 15 top cap styles on display. There are significant differences in fit, structure, crown, and construction across New Era's headwear silhouettes. The silhouette education wall is a self-guided learning experience that clearly explains the breadth of the New Era headwear portfolio, how silhouettes differ, and what options are right for each customer. The area is complete with two programmed tablets with multilingual translations that can break down the variants within each cap silhouette upon selection.

Designated as "The Garage" – New Era's customization shop is a storefront within, providing customers with the opportunity to make their purchases uniquely their own. Designed like an old-school haberdashery, "The Garage" is complete with reclaimed wood flooring and wrap-around shelving, creating the perfect home for curated memorabilia from New Era's own archives. A Buffalo medallion is inlaid into the threshold, while the throwback New Era "Bug" logo, designed by Val Koch, can be found above the entry door. Cases of custom patches and pins, some specific to New York City, are laid out for customers to choose from. Other customization options include cap blocking machines, for shaping a cap's brim and crown; and heat seals for on-site patch application.

New Era's Flagship Store in New York City is located at 300 Lafayette Street, New York, NY 10002. For more information, including store hours, visit www.neweracap.com/nyc-flagship and social channels @neweranyc.

ABOUT NEW ERA: Since 1920, New Era has been handcrafting the finest headwear in the world. Today, with an expansive portfolio of global licenses, the addition of apparel and accessories lines, and a 1,000+ worldwide retail store network, the brand is a market leader rooted in sports and an influencer of street and lifestyle culture around the world. Headquartered in Buffalo, NY, New Era products are sold in more than 125 countries. For more information on New Era's global offices and partnerships, visit www.neweracap.com and social channels @neweracap.

PRESS CONTACT:

John Mackowiak

The Martin Group for New Era Cap, LLC

518-618-1175 | [email protected]

Lauren Menache New Era Cap, LLC

[email protected]

SOURCE New Era Cap LLC