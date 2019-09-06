New Era in Sports Betting Launches Today in New Jersey with Rebranded BetMGM App

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Roar Digital, LLC – the 50/50 joint venture created by MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and GVC Holdings (LSE: GVC) – today launched the BetMGM online gaming app in the state of New Jersey. BetMGM is a new customer experience as well as a rebranding of the online gaming app, PlayMGM, introduced by MGM in 2017.

The product incorporates the new GVC Sportsbook platform, giving customers a seamless betting and gaming experience, and will be the core mobile platform utilized for future state rollouts. Not only can customers play the traditional Casino and Poker Games they've come to love through MGM, but now sports fans can place an expanded range of pre-match and in-play bets on professional and collegiate football, MLB, MLS, NBA and NHL games, among other sporting events.

"Today's an exciting day as we launch the rebranded and upgraded BetMGM app in New Jersey," said Adam Greenblatt, CEO of Roar Digital, LLC. "We're thrilled to give our customers bigger and bolder opportunities to enjoy the games and unique experiences that BetMGM will provide as the professional and collegiate football seasons get underway. We believe our product takes in-game entertainment to the next level."

Customers accustomed to unique in-game betting experiences will undoubtedly be drawn to BetMGM's bold offerings and enhancements that include:

Early Cash Out - Players can settle a bet before the game ends to lock in winnings or cut losses.

- Players can settle a bet before the game ends to lock in winnings or cut losses. One Wallet System - BetMGM allows for seamless and unlimited movement of funds within customer accounts from Sports to Casino to Poker.

- BetMGM allows for seamless and unlimited movement of funds within customer accounts from Sports to Casino to Poker. Track Your Bet - Live scoreboards across many of our customer's favorite sports to track their bets in real-time.

- Live scoreboards across many of our customer's favorite sports to track their bets in real-time. Boosted Offers - Daily boosted bets and promotions across all major sports, including professional and collegiate football.

- Daily boosted bets and promotions across all major sports, including professional and collegiate football. Smoother Transactions - Ability to deposit and withdraw with ease using any of our payment methods including PayPal, Play+ and Skrill.

"The mobile gaming industry's future is on a steep incline, and we are harnessing best-in-class mobile technology from Roar Digital, powered by GVC," said Scott Butera, MGM's President of Interactive Gaming. "We expect this significant upgrade to our mobile experience to complement MGM's proven retail presence and allow us to immediately compete in New Jersey and additional states where mobile gaming is approved."

GVC Holdings CEO, Kenneth Alexander added, "The combination of the power of MGM's brand, alongside GVC's state-of-the-art technology and online sports-betting expertise, will ensure that the BetMGM offering is at the forefront of the US sport-betting opportunity."

The BetMGM app is available for download in the App Store.

About Roar Digital

Roar Digital LLC is the US sports betting and online gaming venture, owned by MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and GVC Holdings Plc (LSE: GVC). Based in New Jersey, the venture was established in July 2018 to create a world-class sports betting and online gaming platform in the United States, in order to take advantage of the new opportunities created by the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn the U.S. federal Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PASPA). Utilizing GVC's US-licensed, state-of-the-art proprietary technology platform, Roar Digital offers sports betting and online gaming via market leading brands including BetMGM and partypoker. The venture will have exclusive access to MGM's U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is an S&P 500® global entertainment company with national and international locations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an extensive array of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings. MGM Resorts creates immersive, iconic experiences through its suite of Las Vegas-inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio encompasses 30 unique hotel and destination gaming offerings including some of the most recognizable resort brands in the industry. Expanding throughout the U.S. and around the world, the company recently acquired the operations of Empire City Casino in New York and Hard Rock Rocksino in Ohio, which was rebranded as MGM Northfield Park. In 2018, MGM Resorts opened MGM Springfield in Massachusetts, MGM COTAI in Macau, and the first Bellagio-branded hotel in Shanghai. The 82,000 global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company for being recognized as one of FORTUNE® Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies®. For more information visit us at www.mgmresorts.com.

About GVC Holdings

GVC Holdings PLC is one of the world's largest sports betting and gaming groups, operating both online and in the retail sector. The Group owns a comprehensive portfolio of established brands; Sports Brands include bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes and Sportingbet; Gaming Brands include CasinoClub, Foxy Bingo, Gala, Gioco Digitale, PartyCasino and partypoker. The Group owns proprietary technology across all of its core product verticals and in addition to its B2C operations provides services to a number of third-party customers on a B2B basis. GVC acquired Ladbrokes Coral Group plc on 28 March 2018 and is now the UK's largest high street bookmaker, with over 3,500 betting shops. The Group, incorporated in the Isle of Man, is a constituent of the FTSE 100 index and has licenses in more than 20 countries, across five continents. For more information visit www.gvc-plc.com.

Statements in this release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking" statements and "safe harbor statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and/or uncertainties, including those described in MGM Resorts' public filings with the SEC. MGM Resorts has based forward-looking statements on management's current expectations and assumptions and not on historical facts. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the future results of BetMGM. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements include effects of economic conditions and market conditions in the markets in which MGM Resorts operates and competition with other destination travel locations throughout the United States and the world, the design, timing and costs of expansion projects, risks relating to international operations, permits, licenses, financings, approvals and other contingencies in connection with growth in new or existing jurisdictions and additional risks and uncertainties described in MGM Resorts' Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K reports (including all amendments to those reports). In providing forward-looking statements, MGM Resorts is not undertaking any duty or obligation to update these statements publicly as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. If MGM Resorts updates one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those other forward-looking statements.

