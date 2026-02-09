New Era Introduces Team USA Collection for Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Games

New Era® x Team USA Collection and Welcome Experience Images LINKED HERE

BUFFALO, N.Y., Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New Era, the international sports and lifestyle brand, celebrates Team USA with an expansive collection of headwear and apparel for athletes and fans to wear during the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Games. As a Team USA Official Licensee, New Era has created a special moment for athletes at the "Team USA Welcome Experience," providing the opportunity to customize exclusive New Era headwear they can wear throughout the Games. With the athletes ready to go for gold, fans can secure their own piece of sports history with New Era's Team USA collection.

New Era x Team USA Collection for Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Games.

"New Era is proud to be a Team USA Official Licensee, equipping athletes and fans with a versatile and stylish collection designed for moments of glory and gold at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Games," said Steve Gallo, General Manager, North America at New Era. "Athletes spend their entire careers working toward this unique achievement, a pinnacle of international sports. New Era set out to deliver an experience they will remember and a collection they can wear for a lifetime."

At the "Team USA Welcome Experience," Team USA athletes can choose from three cap styles to customize. The experience offers sport-specific pictogram patches, along with personalized stitching or embroidery, allowing athletes to celebrate their journey and create a one-of-a-kind keepsake. Team USA athletes are already enjoying this exclusive experience and picking up these cap styles ahead of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Games:

Fedora: A classic style made in premium materials, this navy wool hat features a faux leather strap at the base, finished off with the "Team USA" logo and New Era flag.





Beyond the "Team USA Welcome Experience," New Era's expansive Team USA Collection offers a wide range of thoughtfully designed products for both athletes and fans. With performance and style at the forefront, the collection includes caps and apparel that can be worn at the Games and enjoyed long after. From the 59FIFTY® fitted to the versatile 9TWENTY® to its newest cap silhouette the 19TWENTY® and more, New Era created numerous design variations, each offering a distinct look and feel. Whether athletes or fans are looking for the classic Team USA logo, American flag or product that features a sport-specific pictogram, the collection celebrates Team USA in every design.

The New Era x Team USA Collection allows fans to celebrate the athletes, show their support, and wear a piece of history. The Team USA Collection is available at neweracap.com.

Since 1920, New Era has been handcrafting the finest headwear in the world. Today, with an expansive portfolio of global licenses, the addition of apparel and accessories lines, and 1,000+ worldwide retail store network, the brand is a market leader rooted in sports and an influencer of street and lifestyle culture around the world.

